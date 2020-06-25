Global Fashion Group: Sustainability in a 'Covid world'

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on fashion retail across the globe, with stores closed, operations impacted and consumers spending much more time at home. With acute commercial struggles a reality for many businesses, there is a risk that sustainability commitments will be abandoned and that when there is a need to focus on just the essentials, that sustainability becomes an ‘optional’ extra.

This will undoubtedly be a reality in some organisations. Resources allocated to sustainability will be redirected to address other business priorities. Capital previously allocated to the adaption of operating models, such as lower carbon alternatives, will be limited in the interests of cash preservation. Strategic plans might struggle to advance and sustainability teams retrenched.

Others, however, will double down, seeing this as an opportunity to advance their sustainability agendas. They will recognise Covid-19 is actually a real life demonstration of how well businesses are prepared for a volatile climate and how disruptive and expensive future climate events will be. Businesses who not only survive but thrive following Covid-19 are also those who will lead the pack in adapting to this new reality.

What is the difference between these two types of organisations? Is it about profitability or cash-flow? Is it about the age of the business or the maturity of the sustainability program that existed pre-pandemic? These are not the ingredients of success. There are three key indicators which we believe will characterise companies’ success in maintaining momentum in their sustainability agenda during and in the immediate aftermath of Covid-19:

1. Presence of genuine leadership

Like any other significant change within an organisation, integration of sustainability and adaptation of a company’s way of doing business cannot be done without true ownership of and buy-in from the senior leadership. This is especially true of the CEO. Sustainability leads trying to keep their program on track and navigate this crisis without a CEO who is vocal about prioritising the agenda, who doesn’t support with the required resources or in tackling roadblocks day to day, will continue to work hard but struggle to deliver genuine change. At GFG, our most senior leaders (including our chairwoman and co-CEOs) recognise the need and opportunity for us to lead this agenda in our markets, along with the social and environmental risks inherent in our industry. It is clear to us that business as usual is not an option.

2. Authenticity inside and out

A critical indicator of success in maintaining the sustainability agenda is its authenticity. In one respect this is about why a company has a focus on sustainability. Many, as we are at GFG, are motivated by the moral aspect, by a need to ensure we are not complicit in the rising tide of plastic in the ocean or by the climate changing around us. More complex than morality, however, authenticity is about a genuine recognition that there is a need for change and a common understanding that organisations that do not adapt will be left behind. Authenticity is also about organisations that are committed to the long-term view in sustainability, who are transparent about where they are (but more crucially, where they are not yet) and who are delivering strategies which manage end- to-end sustainability impacts. Organisations who are truly authentic in their approach to sustainability see beyond the wild ride that is 2020 and recognise sustainability is a long-term driver of business value.

3. Culture and enablement

Last but not least organisations who succeed in maintaining their focus on sustainability will be those who create a culture which allows their people to bring their values to work. Those who give employees a voice and engagw them in both what sustainable future should be reached, and how to get there, will have created collective ownership of the sustainability agenda. With ownership comes priority, momentum and an expectation to deliver - these are powerful grounds on which to navigate through any crisis.

At GFG, our global sustainability commitments - along with the strategic plans in each of our operating region’s which support the delivery of them - have been collaboratively designed by a broad spectrum of our people. From co-design workshops with executives and cross-functional teams across the globe, to a global sustainability perspectives survey conducted across the business in four languages in late 2019, we have asked (and via the thousands of responses, listened) to what is important to our people in this area. As such they hold us accountable for our performance in this area as leaders - and we see this as a very positive thing. Our vision is to operate our business within planetary boundaries and in line with best in class people practices. We are committed to understanding and reducing our impact, exceeding our customers expectations and leading this conversation in our markets. Covid-19 will not be slowing us down.