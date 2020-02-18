Gymshark named Britain’s fastest-growing fashion brand

Fitness clothing brand Gymshark was the highest-ranking fashion brand featured on The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 for the second year, but lost last year’s title as the overall winner.

Gymshark came in at number 18 for 2020, with a two-year average international sales growth of 115.7%. Its international sales reached £143.5m, while total sales were £176.2m.

This is down from first place last year, after Gymshark recorded a two-year average international sales growth of 228.1% and international sales of £81m.

The tracker ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales and is measured by their past two years of available accounts.

Accessories brand Radley this year followed at number 40 – up from 75 in 2019 – and plus-sized clothing retailer Yours Clothing made its debut at number 81.

Radley reported a two-year average international sales growth of 79.1% and Yours Clothing reported 53.2% growth.

The full list of fashion brands and retailers included in this year’s The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 is as below:

Gymshark, 18

Radley, 40

Yours Clothing, 81

Lyle & Scott, 115

Fat Face, 118

Vivobarefoot, 124

Matchesfashion, 134

End, 177

Brook Taverner, 179

The White Company, 185

Seasalt, 199