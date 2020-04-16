Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

H&M launches Desmond & Dempsey collaboration

16 April 2020 By

desmond & dempsey x h&m

Luxury British sleepwear brand Desmond & Dempsey has launched a womenswear clothing collaboration with H&M.

The 21-piece collection for spring 20 features lightweight dresses, kaftans and a playsuit, and separates such as skirts, blouses and trousers, all in Desmond & Dempsey’s signature botanical prints inspired by Australia, the birthplace of the brand’s owners and designers, Molly Goddard and Joel Jeffrey.

Fabrics include fluid linen, viscose and cotton voile.

Retail prices start from £7.99 for a top and go up to £39.99 for a dress, and the collection will be on sale online at H&M from 23 April.

