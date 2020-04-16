H&M launches Desmond & Dempsey collaboration

Luxury British sleepwear brand Desmond & Dempsey has launched a womenswear clothing collaboration with H&M.
The 21-piece collection for spring 20 features lightweight dresses, kaftans and a playsuit, and separates such as skirts, blouses and trousers, all in Desmond & Dempsey’s signature botanical prints inspired by Australia, the birthplace of the brand’s owners and designers, Molly Goddard and Joel Jeffrey.
Fabrics include fluid linen, viscose and cotton voile.
Retail prices start from £7.99 for a top and go up to £39.99 for a dress, and the collection will be on sale online at H&M from 23 April.
