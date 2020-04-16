H&M launches Desmond & Dempsey collaboration

The 21-piece collection for spring 20 features lightweight dresses, kaftans and a playsuit, and separates such as skirts, blouses and trousers, all in Desmond & Dempsey’s signature botanical prints inspired by Australia, the birthplace of the brand’s owners and designers, Molly Goddard and Joel Jeffrey.

Desmond & Dempsey X H&M

Fabrics include fluid linen, viscose and cotton voile.

Retail prices start from £7.99 for a top and go up to £39.99 for a dress, and the collection will be on sale online at H&M from 23 April.