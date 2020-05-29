Copenhagen’s fashion week confidence

Fashion weeks across the four main capitals are in disarray. However, the organisers of Copenhagen Fashion Week and the trade shows that run alongside it have announced that they will persevere with their August dates. But, Drapers asks, is it too soon?

It is difficult now, in the post Covid-19 landscape, to imagine the crowds and buzz that fashion weeks around the world bring. The thought of rows of buyers, press and influencers squeezed in side by side, sharing crammed benches and often less than two inches – let alone 2 metres – apart is almost a distant memory.

But this week, Copenhagen became the first fashion capital to bite the bullet and confirm it will host a physical fashion event. And sooner than many would have imagined, from 9-12 August. The new dates are just a small shuffle away from the original event billing of 4-7 August. Trade shows Ciff and Revolver will take place at the same time.

Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week, said: “We’re fortunate that the Danish society is opening up much more quickly than expected, making it possible for us to hold Copenhagen Fashion Week very close to the originally scheduled dates. All of our activities will, of course, be set up to meet applicable regulatory requirements.”

Although August is still three months away, the announcement is in stark contrast to the next round of UK fashion events.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has remodelled the men’s shows into digital presentations, which will also be open to womenswear designers for the first time. This is due to take place on London Fashion Week Men’s original dates of 12-14 June, but the event is creeping ever closer and the industry is still awaiting a schedule from the BFC, which is supposed to be issued this week.

Paris and Milan are also hosting their menswear shows digitally, in Paris on 9-13 July, and Milan on 14-17 July. France’s governing fashion body, Federation de la Haute Couture a la Mode, has said that content will be available on its web platform. No plans have yet been announced for the shows that would have been taking place across New York, London, Milan and Paris in September and through October.

Copenhagen Fashion Week usually has a high international draw, which could be hit by varying travel restrictions across different countries. Would-be travellers from the UK are facing perhaps the strictest restrictions.

Some airlines, including Ryanair and British Airways, are set to resume operations at limited capacity from July, and tickets for August are available for purchase. But those travelling back to the UK after 8 June will have to quarantine for 14 days after their return, in plans announced in May by home secretary Priti Patel, or face a £1,000 fine. Both clauses are a steep price to pay for attendance, although a deadline on these plans has not been announced, and there is the chance this rule will be lifted by August.

Several European countries are slowly opening themselves up to visitors. Spain plans to kick-start tourism from 1 July by allowing international visitors, Denmark is to decide on its border controls by 1 June, but has only been permitting visitors to travel in with a “worthy purpose”, which is decided on a case-by-case basis.

At 11,480 recorded cases of Covid-19, the impact of the pandemic on Denmark has been significantly lower than the UK’s 267,000. The country is allowing people from neighbouring countries – including Germany, Norway, Sweden and Poland to enter – if they are in relationship with a Danish citizen, as well as those who have holiday homes and family in Denmark.

Health and safety precautions will be in place at Copenhagen Fashion Week, but just how they will be executed remains to be seen. Brands may have no choice but to draw smaller crowds to their shows than they are used to.

A statement issued by Revolver outlined the Danish fashion organisation’s plans to minimise risk.

Copenhagen Fashion Week and the two trade shows will minimise crowds by adding an extra day to their events - which will now span four days instead of the regular three. The organisation has said that extending opening hours is also an option, and would stagger the amount of people in its venues.

Revolver is also equipping its vendors with the same rails, tables chairs they will need for the exhibtion in a bid to reduce costs “in an otherwise difficult time”.

Revolver founder and creative director Christian Maibom acknowledged the challenges it will face for the spring/summer 21 season because of the lack of international visitors: “To stay realistic, due to their insurance system, Europe cannot expect a great numbers of buyers from Asia and the US for the rest of the year. And we will most likely also be challenged by travel restrictions within Europe for quite some time. Right now, It’s the hope that the Nordic countries will maintain control over the virus and in this way Copenhagen will appear safe and healthy as well as a relevant and interesting fashion destination.”

Many of the fashion calendar’s trade events are still up in the air. Milan footwear trade show Micam will go ahead on 20-23 September – which, considering how badly Italy was first hit by Covid-19, may still seem early to many in the industry. However, it has still yet to be confirmed if London-based trade shows Pure and Scoop, originally scheduled for July, will now be taking place.

Event organisers around the world will be battling what are likely to be strict health and safety precautions, as well as the challenge of whether attendees will want to risk travelling at all.

Denmark’s government is set to announce a further easing of restrictions by this weekend, but Copenhagen Fashion Week might find itself targeting a homegrown audience this year, rather than international press and buyers.