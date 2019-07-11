Digital edition: 12 July 2019

From the season’s essential shade – pink – to pastel suiting and the must-have staples for your new-season buy, we’ve got it covered.

We consider the next steps for struggling retailer Jack Wills as its owner BlueGem seeks to reduce its shareholding to a minority stake.

In this week’s Drapers Interview, Mytheresa boss Michael Kliger reveals how he is expanding the luxury retailer into new categories and territories.

Buyers from some of fashion’s biggest names share their highlights of the men’s catwalks and reveal their favourite pieces.

Last-mile delivery is a big contributor to pollution from the fashion industry. We look at the benefits and difficulties of introducing delivery via electric vans.

And we step inside Samsøe & Samsøe’s debut London store

