Digital edition: 19 July 2019

Drapers Footwear Awards Brand of the Moment, Dr Martens, is enjoying 10 years of consistent sales growth, ahead of its centenary next year. Managing director Kenny Wilson reveals its plans for the next 10 years.

Private equity is seen as the “kiss of death” by its critics, but there is no doubt it has been a kiss of life for other fashion retailers. We look at private equity’s role in the fortunes of Debenhams, Jack Wills, Jaeger, Bonmarché, Joules, Kurt Geiger, Mountain Warehouse, Dr Martens and Matchesfashion.

Gamification is being used by fashion retailers from Burberry and Chanel to Topshop to engage customers. Is this how millennials want to shop or is it just a fad?

Anthropologie, Little Mistress and Beaumont Organic are among the retailers partnering with charities such as Traid and Shelter to create sustainable circular business models.

Drapers travelled to Beijing to tour JD.com’s robot-powered distribution hub and find out what the Chinese etail giant is looking for in the British brands it partners.

The athleisure market is now mainstream and very crowded. Customers demand performance, versatility, convenience and even community experiences from the brands they buy. We highlight those that are winning in this space, including Dare 2b, Ohmme, TCA and Nimble, and find out how they are doing it.

