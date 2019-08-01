Digital edition: 2 August 2019

The #MeToo and body-positive movements are reshaping the lingerie market. We look at the brands and retailers that are satisfying ever-more complex customer demands for comfort, performance and empowerment.
Agent Provocateur is reinventing itself along these lines, and its leadership team reveal all to Drapers.
New prime minister Boris Johnson has promised to take the UK out of the European Union with or without a deal on 31 October. Some British brands and suppliers believe this could jumpstart a revival for UK manufacturing.
We visit Uniqlo’s Jeans Innovation Center in LA to find out how its denim manufacturing has progressive environmental and ethical processes built into it.
And we report from the aisles of Jacket Required, Just Around the Corner and Harrogate Fashion Week.
