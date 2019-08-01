Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Digital edition: 2 August 2019

1 August 2019

The #MeToo and body-positive movements are reshaping the lingerie market. We look at the brands and retailers that are satisfying ever-more complex customer demands for comfort, performance and empowerment.

Drapers 2 august 2019 cover

Agent Provocateur is reinventing itself along these lines, and its leadership team reveal all to Drapers.

New prime minister Boris Johnson has promised to take the UK out of the European Union with or without a deal on 31 October. Some British brands and suppliers believe this could jumpstart a revival for UK manufacturing.

We visit Uniqlo’s Jeans Innovation Center in LA to find out how its denim manufacturing has progressive environmental and ethical processes built into it. 

And we report from the aisles of Jacket Required, Just Around the Corner and Harrogate Fashion Week.

Read the digital edition as part of your subscription here

