Digital edition: 22 March 2019

Our cover story this week is an exclusive interview with Sports Direct’s Mike Murray and Flannels’ Carl Tallents, who reveal their plans to become the ‘biggest global luxury retailer”.

The inaugural Drapers Sustainable Fashion event last week brought together the world leaders of sustainability in the industry, including Marks & Spencer, Timberland, H&M, Kering, Burberry and more. Read about the innovations and initiatives that are changing fashion for good.

Our update on the denim market includes an analysis of the Levi’s brand ahead of its $6bn flotation, as well as insight from some of the biggest high street names on what is selling now, and the styles and trends they are betting on for the coming season.

We road test five online styling services: Thread, Endource, Style Lyrical, Lookiero and Dappad. Do they live up to their promise?

Plus top womenswear buyers give us their pick of the autumn 19 catwalks.