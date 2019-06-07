Digital edition: 7 June 2019

Drapers’ first industry sustainability survey finds that more than 90% of retailers and brands say their customers are showing greater interest in sustainability – but more than one-third believe consumers are not willing to pay more for eco-friendly fashion. Find out what the industry is doing, the barriers it faces, and what it believes the government needs to do in our comprehensive write-up.

Following the postponement of the vote on the Arcadia Group company voluntary arrangements, we talk to industry experts about what Sir Philip Green’s struggling retail giant can do to revive its sales. The forthcoming launch of Topshop on Asos was welcomed, but further action – from store fits to price points – is needed.

TM Lewin Sven Gaede has a new vision for the heritage shirtmaker. As it opens a new London flagship store, he tells Drapers that taking the brand in a more casual direction is part of his mission “for people to not just think about us as a shirt retailer”.

In a competitive market, brands are constantly searching for new sourcing destinations to help manage budgets and improve speed to market. Drapers looks at the opportunities – and challenges – posed by the emerging African sourcing market.

As summer approaches, thoughts turn to trips to the beach. And it’s not just shoppers – more and more fashion brands are launching swim lines to tap into a £22bn global market. Drapers takes the temperature of the market, and dives into the newest brands and latest collaborations to know.

On top of that, we take a tour of footwear retailer Schuh’s new TwentyTwenty shopfit, and take a sneak peek at the autumn 19 offerings from high street brands including Topshop, Cos and Karen Millen. Plus an interview with London Fashion Week designer Eudon Choi, and our news analysis finds out how menswear retailers are faring ahead of the spring 20 buying.

Read the digital edition here