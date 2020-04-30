Drapers Connects digital events: learn from industry leaders

Drapers Connects is a series of digital events and virtual content, connecting the industry via broadcast Q&A discussions, panel talks and live webinars with business leaders and fashion insiders.

Bringing together the best speakers from across the industry – from high street CEOs, award winning independent retailers and emerging designers – Drapers Connects will bring you expert advice, insight and inspiration direct to your laptop during these unprecedented times and beyond.

All Drapers Connects live content is free and easy to attend.

Simply scroll down and register to connect with us at the upcoming digital events of your choice.

Tuesday 5 May, 1pm:

Talking retail with Joules CEO Nick Jones

Join Joules CEO Nick Jones as he talks business with Drapers editor Kirsty McGregor, including the impact of Covid-19 on the British retailer and its plans moving forward.

Founded in 1989 as a country show stall by Tom Joule, the business has bloomed into a leading lifestyle brand with more than 125 stores.

Jones, who joined the business in 2019 as CEO, has more than 25 years’ experience in retail, including at Asda and Marks & Spencer, where he worked for 15 years until 2011.

Speaker: Nick Jones, CEO of British retailer Joules

Thursday 7 May, 1pm:

The future of independent retail

Industry-leading independent retailers discuss how they are dealing with the impact of Covid-19 and how their customers are reacting.

Join Anna Park, founder of six-store mini-chain Anna, which has its flagship in London’s Primrose Hill, and Deryane Tadd, founder of award-winning St Albans store The Dressing Room, which celebrates 15 years in business this month, as they share their insights and advice.

Speakers: Anna Park, founder, six-store independent retailer Anna

Deryane Tadd, founder of independent retailer The Dressing Room

Tuesday 12 May, 1pm:

Creativity, Covid-19 and the effect on fashion week

Join up-and-coming designer and star of hit Netflix TV show Next in Fashion Daniel Fletcher as he discusses the challenges facing the industry during coronavirus, and the implications on creating, presenting and selling collections as the crisis takes its toll on fashion week schedules throughout the world.

A Drapers 30 Under 30 alumnus, Fletcher will share his learnings as the founder of his growing eponymous brand and as artistic director for menswear at Fiorucci.

Speaker: Daniel Fletcher, founder of the eponymous London Fashion Week menswear brand, and menswear artistic director of denim brand Fiorucci

Thursday 14 May, 1pm:

Talking rental with Jane Shepherdson

Once described as the most influential person on the British high street, retail veteran Jane Shepherdson will share her insights on the changing state of the fashion industry, gained from her 30 years of fashion experience.

Fresh from speaking at Drapers’ recent Sustainable Fashion conference, the former Topshop brand director and Whistles CEO, who is currently chair of My Wardrobe HQ, will discuss how the new business is leading the way in the sustainable re-commerce market with its fashion rental model.

Speaker: Jane Shepherdson, chair, My Wardrobe HQ

Tuesday 19 May, 1pm:

Zalando’s UK boss on the future of online fashion

With 31 million active customers across 17 markets, how has coronavirus affected Zalando, Europe’s largest online fashion retailer?

Join Kenneth Melchior, the business’s director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe, as he reveals the challenges and opportunities facing this digital powerhouse during these unprecedented times, and beyond.

Speaker: Kenneth Melchior, director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe, Zalando

Thursday 21 May, 1pm:

Connecting with customers via content

Join marketing leaders and content experts from across the industry to discuss how brands and retailers have connected with their customers via content and social media during the coronavirus crisis.

Get tips and advice on how to communicate sensitive issues and breaking news, discover what content has been resonating, and learn which platforms are performing best, now and in the future.

Speakers: Darren Campbell, chief product and marketing officer, Dr Martens

Jayne Bibby, digital content manager, Primark

Tuesday 26 May, 1pm:

The journey to growth with Hush founders

The couple behind womenswear success story Hush will be discussing their journey from launching in 2002 to a £50m-plus clothing and lifestyle brand today.

With the recent announcement of outside investment, the pair will share their plans for the growing business and how they are tackling coronavirus challenges.

Speakers: Mandy Watkins, founder, Hush

Rupert Youngman, director, Hush

More digital events and live content will be annouced soon.