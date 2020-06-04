Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Connects: join Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes in discussion today

4 June 2020

Join CEO Hayes today at 1pm to discuss how the lifestyle retailer has navigated the coronavirus crisis.

Thursday 4 June, 1pm: Talking retail with Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes

Seasalt’s CEO Paul Hayes will discuss how the lifestyle retailer has navigated the coronavirus crisis and what the future holds as lockdown lifts.

Seasalt has 70 stores in the UK and Ireland and 400 stockists across the UK and Europe.

Hayes joined the business in 2013, having worked at Fitflop and Timberland.

  • Speaker: Paul Hayes, CEO, Seasalt

 

