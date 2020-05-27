Drapers Connects: The husband and wife team behind Hush speak out

Womenswear and lifestyle brand Hush was launched in 2003. Watkins’ Australian heritage has lent the label a relaxed aesthetic of loungewear-inspired pieces and laid-back daywear. It has concessions in John Lewis stores and is also sold through the retailer’s website.

In April, Hush secured investment for an undisclosed amount from private equity firm True, for a 50% stake in the company. Watkins and Youngman had planned on using it to expand into other markets but say that they have “ripped up” their five year plan due to Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Watkins and Youngman took part in a Drapers Connects online interview. Read on to see how the brand has weathered the pandemic and its plans for the future.

Popular products and navigating buying over Zoom calls Rupert Youngman: We’re very well positioned in terms of product. A lot of customers are freelancers who would work from home anyway pre-Covid. We don’t have stores, we sell through John Lewis, and most of our sales are online, which obviously helps. Mandy Watkins: When the pandemic first reached the UK, we got out of everything we ordered fabric for, then two weeks later sales were doing well so it was a case of ordering more of certain products. It has been a busy buy for autumn/winter 20. Production moved from China to India, then Turkey, and finally back into China [as the pandemic caused different parts of the world to lock down at different stages]. It’s been really complicated and has taken place over Zoom calls – everything takes twice as long as everyone talks over each other. But we’re quite positive about winter, without being too optimistic.

Future of online shopping RY: We’d be kidding ourselves if we thought that people will continue to shop online at the [high] rate they are now. In the short term, when retailers reopen, stores will be functional not recreational, but that will change in the longer term. There will be a lot of empty shops over the next six months to 12 months. It will be interesting to see how much people use the high street after lockdown. It has had its heart ripped out. There’s a big future for physical retail, but it will have to reinvent itself to be more omnichannel, such as the convenience of picking up products in store. The future of retail lies there, rather than in traditional shopping.

Keeping up relationships with suppliers MW: We have good relationships with our suppliers, which is really important to us. When China was first impacted by coronavirus, we weren’t penalising them for late deliveries – we were quite compassionate towards them. That created an enormous amount of goodwill, and they’ve done everything they can to help us out, so we’ve been very lucky. They’re great suppliers and they’re not bridges that I’d want to burn. RY: Some suppliers will have lost a lot of customers. This crisis is affecting everyone and it’s about how you treat relationships with them and the honesty you have on both sides. They are facing huge problems as well. You have to understand everyone’s needs and challenges.

Opening stores and reaching international markets RY: We wrote a five-year plan in January but ripped that up straight away. We’d been thinking about potential stores in strategic locations in cities or big urban locations in the UK instead of smaller towns. We’re a digital brand and we plan to stay that way, but [stores] were a way to reach our customers, to give them an opportunity to spend time with the brand. They weren’t going to be a massive sales channel. We recently introduced an international element to our website. It now trades in local currencies and languages, and has local delivery options. We will see what the demand is out there for Hush in other countries. We think there is opportunity for overseas markets. Australia is Mandy’s home country but has the problem of opposite seasons. There are parts of America where we think the aesthetic will resonate. But we’re still relatively small in the UK so there’s still opportunity here. MW: I grew up in Australia and those formative years we had affected Hush’s design. But the more time you spend here, you get influenced by European and British trends. Hush would work well there [in Australia] but having opposite seasons would be tricky. It’s a small market and they’re city dwellers so they have their high streets quite close to them: it’s not as inconvenient to shop as [some parts of] the UK. When we first started, the summer season was a distaster. I kept designing for an Australian summer. The feedback [from customers] was that it would be good for wearing by the pool. We realised that people don’t have pools in the UK. It took me a long time to get that right.

Discounting RY: People will buy less. We are ridiculously oversupplied, which is why we see so many promotions in the fashion industry. Supply is trying to create demand, rather than the other way around. We’ve done almost zero discounting through this. We need to be able to make a profit and make a bit of a margin and pay our suppliers properly. There’s an honesty about our pricing. The problem with discounting to me is that brands need to raise prices in order to lower them, so that they don’t discount themselves out of business.

Sustainability RY: In the world that emerges from this pandemic, sustainability will be even more at the forefront of people’s minds. We were going to launch a takeback service, but can’t because of restrictions in the warehouse. Sustainability is present all the way through design to supply chain and packaging. There’s no way it’s been derailed, but helped our determination instead. We worked with the Centre for Sustainable Fashion at London College of Fashion to understand how you can design with sustainability in mind. Whether you put zips in, for example, can make a difference as to whether something is recyclable or not. MW: Suppliers have moved quickly. It’s getting easier every season and there’s more out there to make product more sustainable than it was. Trying to find recyclable options has gotten much easier. I’m amazed at how quickly the industry has changed.

On partnering with John Lewis instead of smaller retailers RY: John Lewis approached us in 2016. For us it was about giving our customers the opportunity to try on clothes and feel the fabrics without having shops ourselves. It felt like a low-risk way of getting in front of a new audience instead of having our own stores. MW: Previously, we had wholesaled the brand to some smaller retailers, but it was a lot of work for a business that wasn’t set up that way – I spent a lot of time chasing invoices [dealing with one large retailer is easier to manage]. They were buying from our own [ecommerce] stock and it was easier to sell stock directly to customers – wholesale customers wanted our bestsellers, but so did we.