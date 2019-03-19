Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Drapers launches sustainability survey

19 March 2019

Full screen
Sustainable woman icon index

Drapers’ new survey is aimed at providing a comprehensive measurement of how sustainable UK fashion is, and how far it has to go.

There is no shortage of opinions on UK fashion’s sustainability, but there is no clear overview of how sustainable the industry actually is, or the work being done to improve things. 

In this, our first sustainability survey, we are looking for as many fashion professionals as possible to tell us how their business is approaching the issue.

We want to find out what challenges retailers face when it comes to embedding sustainability into day-to-day working practices, and obtain views on government support for the industry.

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and all answers will be treated anonymously. 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.