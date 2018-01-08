Has there ever been a better time to start a fashion business?

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Drapers Next Generation, now in its ninth year, turns the spotlight on young fashion retail professionals and the industry changes shaping their careers today. There is a wealth of talent to be celebrated within retailers and the sector, like many others, is increasingly entrepreneurial. We explore why more and more people are choosing to take the plunge and strike out on their own.