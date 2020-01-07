Fashion SVP returns with emphasis on responsible sourcing

Opening its doors on 29th-30th January 2020, Fashion SVP returns to Olympia London with a pre-vetted line-up of quality global manufacturers.

All exhibitors are specifically selected for the wide variety of skills and technical capabilities that they are able to offer buyers, designers, production and sourcing professionals, a visit to Fashion SVP will help any brand stay ahead of the curve.

“Responsible sourcing” is the running theme of this edition, with a continued focus on sustainability and ethical consciousness within the fashion industry.

Fashion SVP will be taking a wider look at the practicalities of implementing a fully sustainable strategy throughout the entire sourcing, manufacturing and retail process.

The team at Fashion SVP have carefully handpicked more than 100 international manufacturers from Turkey, Portugal, China, India, Romania, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Belarus, the UK and more.

Key elements of the show include dedicated sections for high end luxury and small-run production, high-volume production, denim and a core of middle-to-upper-middle manufacturing.

Fashion SVP has always been focused on offering visitors the widest range of manufacturers, offering everything from outerwear to underwear garment production, vertically integrated fabric design and manufacturing, in-house design services, printing and other capabilities, alongside all the standard technical brand requirements.

What’s new this edition?

Fashion SVP’s team has expanded its matching service and now operate this unique service all year round. With one of the biggest manufacturing databases in the world, Fashion SVP can find the best options in any sector of production, all designed to offer visitors the most effective show experience.

With UK buyers increasingly looking for manufacturers outside of Europe that can provide the quality levels, volume flexibility and delivery times of their traditional manufacturing sources, the January edition of Fashion SVP is presenting a spotlight on China. It will showcase manufacturers that offer amazing quality, are able to work on a super reactive basis and cater for a vastly different volume need.

Learn, evaluate, network and be inspired – all in a days work at Fashion SVP.

As always, Fashion SVP visitors can expect two days of inspiring talks and seminars on current key topics in the industry, offering invaluable insights and information by leading industry experts, as well as drop-in discussions, practical advice and networking opportunities with like-minded professionals. Fashion Enter, Fashion Angel, CO and Drapers will all contribute to these vital areas.

Fashion SVP is a must-visit for all levels of buyers, designers, production and sourcing specialists to secure the production of future collections from some of the world’s best manufacturers.

Drapers will be taking part in the show this year – click here register now to meet the team at the show. A Drapers Breakfast briefing will also take place on the 29 January, visit fashionsvp.com for further information and updates.