Get prepped for Pure London and Scoop International

The UK’s largest fashion trade show will be held on 9-11 February 2020 at Olympia London. Pure London, together with Pure Origin, is the only UK fashion event that offers access to a global portfolio of brands, designers, manufacturers and suppliers, representing the entire fashion supply chain under one roof.

As a global show that celebrates newness, Pure London and Pure Origin will unveil a new vision for its content and catwalk stages, allowing visitors to experience the season’s upcoming trends and hear world-renowned figures share their exclusive insights, with keynote appearances by designer Dame Zandra Rhodes and more speakers still to be announced.

Entering into the new decade with a focus on sustainability, 2020 is the year of change for Pure London in more ways than one. The show will be featuring exciting collaborations with industry-leading sustainability partners Common Objective and Conscious Fashion Campaign as it continues to champion the “Power of One” movement. Along with these partnerships, Pure London and Pure Origin will both feature exclusive speaker sessions to encourage and empower change for the better in retail, design and manufacturing.

Guests will find more than 1,300 international ready-to-wear collections at Pure London across womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories.

They can also explore eight edited sectors in Pure Origin, ranging from apparel manufacturing to fabrics and raw sourcing.

Visit this year’s show to experience the latest catwalk trends, unrivalled networking opportunities and key insights from the industry’s top professionals to drive your business forward in 2020.

Click here for more information and to register for the show.

9-11 February 2020 Location: Olympia London, Hammersmith Road, Kensington, London W14 8UX Opening hours: Sunday & Monday 9.30am-6pm, Tuesday 9.30am-4pm pure-london.com

Founded by fashion industry veteran Karen Radley, Scoop International is a premium and contemporary womenswear trade show that brings art, design and fashion together to create a show that is as beautiful as it is business-led.

For the autumn 20 season, on 11 February, Scoop will be held under the roof of Old Billingsgate, London.

Scoop encompasses an exclusive edit of sought-after collections from established names, as well as emerging international designers, many of whom select Scoop as their only trade platform for the season, and offers visitors a unique and bespoke buying environment to discover a host of new season collections.

This boutique show welcomes premium independents and department stores from across the globe. Pprevious visitors to Scoop include Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, Bergdorf Goodman, Galeries Lafayette, Fenwick, Harvey Nichols, La Rinascente, Selfridges, Neiman Marcus, Beymen, Penelope, Printemps and Le Bon Marche Paris.

This season, Scoop is proud to be championing The Aspinall Foundation, supporting the charity’s inspiring conservation work around the globe. Expect to see creative pieces featuring a range of exotic animals as well as some surprises.

Click here for more information and to register for the show