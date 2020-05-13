Goat launches new jersey capsule collection

Womenswear brand Goat has reimagined some of its designs in more affordable fabrics.

The label’s dresses usually cost upwards of £500, but today Goat has launched a capsule collection of jersey dresses that retail between £295 and £365.

The first drop of seven designs uses shapes similar to the designs in its main lines, including shift, pencil and boat neck styles, which are also available in navy blue, turquoise and cream.

Seperates including a pencil skirt and three-quarter length top are scheduled to go on sale later this season and will be priced between £220 and £270.

Goat founder Jane Lewis says: “I’ve always loved well-cut classic jersey pieces from the past and wanted to use our knowledge and experience at Goat to create an elevated complimentary capsule.

”I want to offer the same level of style and detail as our seasonal collections to a wider range of customers and maintaining the high level of finish that we are known for.”