Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Goat launches new jersey capsule collection

13 May 2020By

Full screenGoat Jersey Boutique collection

Womenswear brand Goat has reimagined some of its designs in more affordable fabrics. 

The label’s dresses usually cost upwards of £500, but today Goat has launched a capsule collection of jersey dresses that retail between £295 and £365.

The first drop of seven designs uses shapes similar to the designs in its main lines, including shift, pencil and boat neck styles, which are also available in navy blue, turquoise and cream.

Seperates including a pencil skirt and three-quarter length top are scheduled to go on sale later this season and will be priced between £220 and £270.

Goat Jade skirt, £220

Goat founder Jane Lewis says: “I’ve always loved well-cut classic jersey pieces from the past and wanted to use our knowledge and experience at Goat to create an elevated complimentary capsule.

”I want to offer the same level of style and detail as our seasonal collections to a wider range of customers and maintaining the high level of finish that we are known for.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.