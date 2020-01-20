Introducing Funko – fashion’s favourite toys

From its famous Pop! figurines through to the Loungefly accessories offering, here is what to expect from Funko ahead of the London Toy Fair.

2020 is set to be another phenomenal year for Funko across EMEA, as the purveyor of popular culture looks to extend its well-known Pop! Category, as well as expand sub-brands, such as accessories business Loungefly, and new launches that are guaranteed to take the toy world by storm.

Funko is world-renowned for keeping its finger on the pulse of trends and the ever-expanding choice of Pop! is evident of this. This includes super-sized variants, as well as the introduction of chrome, clear, metallic, flocked and glitter options. As always, expect a plethora of new announcements at the London Toy Fair, which takes place at Olympia on 21-23 January.

Paka Paka, which pays homage to Japanese gashapon culture, will be making its debut at the Toy Fair. Gashapon toys are best known as small figures available through coin-operated machines located in game zones, arcades and larger shopping centres across East Asia, and predominantly in Japan. Paka Paka is inspired by this growing trend and ups the ante in order to disrupt the category.

Launching this month in Europe via innovative dispensers, Paka Paka will initially have three product lines – Soda Kats, Kawaii Village and Munchies. The machines will showcase a host of new and captivating digital elements, created by Funko’s in-house animation team. Customers will be able to choose which line they want to collect but will never know which character they are going to get, bringing the thrill of the chase to the Paka Paka experience.

While Pop! remains Funko’s most well-known offering, 2020 will bring a greater focus and attention to other sub-brands in the Funko portfolio.

This includes softlines such as Loungefly and the growing apparel line including Pop! and Tees – which includes a Pop! toy and T-shirt – Funko Home and Gift and, of course, the newest category extension Funko Games, which debuted with the popular Funkoverse light strategy game during the run-up to Christmas 2019, with DC, Harry Potter, Rick & Morty and Golden Girls offerings.

Funko

The Toy Fair will be showcasing new and hotly anticipated Funkoverse boardgame licences, as well as the introduction of new unannounced signature games including card games, other board games and more.

Funko acquired board game creators Forrest-Pruzan Creative in early 2019 to form Funko Games. The award-winning company, which specialises in game invention, game design and playtesting, will continue under the Funko Games banner.

New Loungefly items will be introduced at the London Toy Fair, including accessories from Harry Potter, Peter Pan, Mulan and Pixar.

For the Pop! and Tees, attendees at the trade show will get a first look at several new upcoming exclusive options.

And lastly, Funko Home & Gift is dialling up its collection by marking the 70th anniversary of Disney’s Cinderella with a nod to the classic Disney princess. Similarly, Mickey Mouse is getting a revamp with a Mickey Rainbow range alongside new Star Wars styles for the new season.

funko.com