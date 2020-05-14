Is Covid-19 ripping up the fashion retail calendar?

There have been calls to realign the fashion production cycle more closely with selling seasons for years. Coronavirus may now be forcing it to happen.

Covid-19 has plunged the fashion industry into chaos. Production cycles and retail operations have been put on pause for months. As the pandemic has decimated consumer demand for clothing, retailers have been left with mountains of unsold spring stock and fearing a discounting bonanza. (Read: What can retailers do with their spring 20 stock mountain?)

But from challenge can come opportunity. This week, a letter fronted by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten and signed by 193 fashion-related businesses, urged the industry to use the disruption to realign the seasons – starting with autumn 20.

The letter proposes selling autumn stock at full price from August to January, and summer stock from February to July. Discounting would be limited to end-of-season Sales and deliveries staggered more evenly throughout the season.

The letter was the result of a series of meetings between fashion bosses held via Zoom. It has been signed from senior figures from department stores Selfridges, Liberty, Harvey Nichols, and Nordstrom, as well as labels including Burberry, Erdem Moralioglu, Craig Green and Mary Katranzou.

Although the signatories come from the luxury world, the letter echoes conversations Drapers has been having with retailers and brands throughout the industry. Many have suggested that this could be the time to finally realign the seasons and deliver stock much closer to when it will be worn by consumers.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has outlined plans to allow non-essential retailers that comply with social-distancing measures to open from 1 June, leaving bricks-and-mortar businesses a limited time window to sell summer product at full price. As early as July, retailers will have to pay for delivery of the heavy coats and thick jumpers they ordered before coronavirus brought the world to a standstill.

Cashflow is a problem. Consumers can shop online, but for many retailers and brands online revenue has not been enough to offset the loss of physical sales and decline in wholesale trade.

Cashflow and storage issues

Paying for cold weather clothing before the summer is over is the last thing that cash-strapped retailers need. Receiving autumn stock in July also leads to storage issues. Primark is searching for up to 400,000 sq ft of warehouse space as temporary storage for excess stock. Both issues can lead to retailers relying on discounting early in the season.

“Why we, as an industry, haven’t already responded to the issue of delivering product that isn’t weather appropriate is quite baffling,” says Emily Gordon-Smith, director of consumer product at trend forecaster Stylus.

She believes it is time to tear up the seasonal rulebook: “There would be fewer markdowns and less obsolete stock, which is the ultimate aim.

“There should be less reliance on weather patterns. There needs to be more of what people need and want, when they want it. We talked about [realigning seasons] in terms of climate crisis, but this pandemic makes the old system seem even more redundant.”

However, she adds that it will be easier for smaller retailers to shake up their schedules: “Most of the high street adheres to the traditional calendar, when product is planned for months ahead, leaving very little room for manoeuvre. Small and direct-to-consumer brands are more agile and able to respond. It’s harder for retail behemoths to do this.”

“The challenges would be around rethinking sourcing, established manufacturing solutions, traditional retailers will be reliant on long lead times and off-shore sourcing in the Far East. You’d have to redress that very ingrained model, but we’ve seen this ultimately can be really beneficial.”

By impeding production and delivery time frames, the pandemic has brought about a unique opportunity to rethink the selling calendar, believes David Smith, sales director of Level One Showroom, which represents brands including Moss Copenhagan and Bruuns Bazaar.

“It might be forced upon us. Autumn collections will be delivered late because of factory closures. If autumn is late, then retailers will want to push spring orders back to have more time to sell them. That’s the opportunity of the current situation, and it will be easier to action because of the late deliveries.

“Department stores and multiples have [always] demanded that early delivery. By realigning, brands will effectively lose a season, which has turnover and cashflow implications – you can’t cram the same amount of sales into less time. We have to make up for these two months somewhere, but it doesn’t make sense to open [stores in June] with 50% off.”

Sandersons Boutique Store would usually start stocking transitional product in June. This year, the Sheffield department store will launch its autumn collections late.

“The autumn/winter collections won’t be launched in store or online to customers until the end of September or the beginning of October,” explains senior buyer Philippa Meighan. “We feel like that will be the right time to launch autumn [allowing more time for summer product to sell after potentially opening in June]. This year is going to be very different to every other year we have experienced.”

Between now and October, Sandersons will fill any gaps in its product offer with smaller buys and capsule collections. Following the unique set of circumstances presented by the pandemic, Meighan believes that the seasons should “potentially stay like this going forward. Customers are much more ‘see now, buy now’ – they wouldn’t be buying a coat in July.”

Inevitable markdowns

However, she believes that that discounting post-Covid-19 is inevitable: “Unfortunately, this year you will have to mark down, to get in newness. It’s the nature of the beast.”

Kenny Chan, managing director of Zone Two agency, which represents brands such as Scotch & Soda and Kent & Curwen, says the tradition of delivering stock early was originally to secure shelf space with a retailer, “But then everyone started doing it and pushing the dates forward. The last one to deliver wouldn’t have space, but these days it [merchandising] should be more intelligent.”

“Spring stock used to be delivered in February, and now it’s November or December. Why do you want to pay for something three months ahead, when you physically don’t have the space or cashflow to do that?”

Competition between brands ultimately leads to discounting: “The problem is the way we get ourselves into a mess – everyone tries to get ahead of everyone else. A lot of product gets wasted, and you don’t have time to sell that product full price.

“Multiples want delivery earlier and earlier, but independents want stock later for the chance to sell it.

“We should almost shift the season by three months – it’s not as hard as people think: summer Sale would start first or second week of September, autumn Sale should be in mid-December and there should be a spring sale in mid-June.

“You need to change people’s behaviour, as they expect to buy things at discount any time: it should be that they have to wait.”

Olivier Lievre, owner of independent womenswear retailer Olivier’s Lounge in Wandsworth, south London, started Facebook group #InSeason to encourage retailers big and small to sell products at full price until the end of the season.

He believes retailers should hold out on discounting until late August: “If we reopen in June at full price, we will still have time really to make some profit margin and sell stock for two months, before getting new-season stock at the end of August, and selling that at the beginning of September.”

He continues that retailers – particularly department stores – should stop confusing consumers with “constant discounting”: “Department stores should lead by example – they’re the ones who sadly make the rules by discounting early and making promotions. We should reset things with a fair playing field for everybody that isn’t dictated by department stores. Why would you reopen in June and start sale in July – it doesn’t make sense.”

Some brands are taking a similar stance. Women’s and men’s wear brand Native Youth, which counts Asos and Very as stockists, is pushing back of delivery of spring 21 product: showing it to buyers in September and October, and delivering it in March instead of January and February.

Founder Ash Kumar tells Drapers: “Doing so will support our independent and bigger stockists in selling spring 20 stock for what we have left of this summer. Hopefully we will come out of this [pandemic] in July or August and, if we have good weather, we can sell through in actual summer.”

Womenswear designer Deborah Lyons believes both brands and retailers would retain stronger margins and higher sell-through rates if product was delivered in line with the relevant season: “It doesn’t make sense for us to be delivering light, summery styles to stores in January or February, only for them to go into the sale in June or July before the summer has even started. Ideally spring/ summer would be delivered in March and go into sale in September.”

She agrees with Dries Van Noten’s open letter that a more aligned approach would have a positive environmental and economic impact: “The pressures on designers to deliver numerous collections simply to fill rails each season is wasteful and has no commercial value.”

The consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have highlighted the benefits of delivering product in line with the season it serves. Doing so would reduce the need for discounting halfway through a season, and consumers will become more likely to buy full-price product if they know it will not be reduced until late in the season.

Smaller brands and retailers that are more flexible will find this easier to do, than disrupting the cycle of high street stalwarts. But these disruptions will have the long-term benefit of reducing markdowns, better profit margins and less wasted product, which will be positive outcomes from the Covid-19 pandemic.