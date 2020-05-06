ISKO: 'creativity unleashed, technology unfolded'

With sustainability at its core, denim supplier ISKO pioneers “Responsible Innovation” and new technology in the fashion industry based on “creativity, competence and citizenship”, which aims to bring awareness to environmental and social aspects of production .

The company’s most recent innovation is R-TWO: a program that uses certified re-used cotton and certified recycled polyester to tackle over sourcing and combat waste production – and is the key element behind ISKO’s fully responsible denim offer.

When raw cotton is processed into yarn, 10% of it is typically expected to be lost as waste. At this stage, ISKO makes use of R-TWO. It continually traces and monitors this loss and re-uses the cotton by adding it back into the spinning process, ultimately using fewer resources and producing less waste. This process is also certified to the Content Claim Standard of non-profit group Textile Exchange.

Recycled polyester comes from clear plastic bottles and other certified waste. Depending on the content percentages, this can be either Recycled Claim Standard or Global Recycled Standard certified by Textile Exchange.

ISKO has had every product’s lifecycle evaluated, from raw material to waste/recycling, to obtain life-cycle assessments (LCAs). To ensure the validity and replicability of these LCAs, it was the first denim manufacturer to get certified environmental product declarations (EPDs), providing the water usage and carbon footprint of one square meter of fabric. This effort led the way to the creation of the first product category rules for future denim industry EPDs, verified via Environdec.

Supporting the definition of new global standards to make the industry more responsible, ISKO relies on external stakeholder engagement via third-party certifications and partnerships. As such, ISKO is the first Turkish denim manufacturer awarded with STeP by OEKO-TEX modular certification system, and the first mill globally to be awarded with the Nordic Swan and EU Ecolabels for its ISKO Earth Fit denim collection. Additionally, ISKO’s many memberships include Textile Exchange, ZDHC [Zero Discharge of Hazard Chemicals], SAC [Sustainable Apparel Coalition], and Sedex.

Counting more than 30 registered patents, more than 100 trademarks, and more than 250+ patents pending globally among its assets, ISKO is leading innovation in the denim business. The company includes premium divisions – R&D, style and design research hub Creative Room, wash and reserarch creative centre and archive Iskoteca, ISKO Creative Room Services and Visionary Minds, which works to support emerging brands – all collaborating to create a network of creativity and innovation through sustainable concepts and responsibly-manufactured products.”

The company’s expertise on woven technologies also extends to the world of sportswear and performance. Arquas and ISKO Vital bring the benefits of woven fabrics, such as durability and recovery power, into the activewear segments, catering to high-performance and lifestyle brands within the sportswear market. ISKO Vital also provides a range of benefits due to its compression technology, such as improved blood circulation and flow, delayed onset of muscle soreness, massaging properties and the freedom of full body movement.

