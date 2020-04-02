Keds starts new chapter in the UK

Timeless American shoe brand Keds returns to the UK market with a campaign for every woman.
What do actresses Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, and singer Yoko Ono have in common? These are just three iconic women linked by a generation-spanning classic shoe: the Champion sneaker by Keds.
The American footwear brand launched the Champion style – reportedly the first women’s sneaker – back in 1916. Just over 100 years later, it is returning to that female focus. During International Women’s Month, which began on 8 March, the brand is re-entering the UK market with a footwear collection solely for female shoppers.
The label has not been sold in the UK since 2017, but is wholesaling on British shores for the spring 20 season under a distributor-led model with London-based Goldfinch Agency, which works with footwear brands including Sam Edelman, Castaner and Exelsior.
Keds’ famous Champion style is central to the spring 20 range. When it launched in 1916, it was the first rubber-soled shoe of its kind. Today’s version remains true to the shoe’s timeless, casual style but is updated with either a leather or canvas upper, Dream Foam footbed for added comfort and a flexible rubber outsole.
Of the other 26 women’s styles available for spring 20, highlights include the Triple CVO and Triple Kick platform sneaker, alongside the retro Crew Kick 75. Classic white and bright red are core colours, alongside feminine leopard patterns and traditional stripe prints.
Footwear trends have focused on oversized sportswear styles for several seasons, but the tide is beginning to turn towards more classic designs, and the plimsoll rises to prominence once again, offering a point of difference for retailers. Keds’ women’s footwear has a broad, ageless appeal.
Confirmed stockists include independent retailers Jax Jeans in Hungerford, Mimosa in Farnham and 4 Feet Shoes in London, alongside White Stuff, Zalando and Amazon Fashion.
Wholesale prices range from £17 to £32. Keds’ children’s footwear ranges will not be distributed in the UK.
Keds has also launched its inaugural issue of The Keds Hand-book for Women, which is a platform to “encourage women to be their true selves, whatever that means to them”. Inspired by The Keds Hand-book for Girls series published in the early 1920s, which encouraged young women to get out and exert their independence, the aim is to cement the female focus of the brand and its message.
- Step into spring with Keds’ womenswear offer. Contact Claire O’Connor at claire@goldfinchagency.com or 07816 893902
- @Keds_Europe
Irena Bozhilova, international brand manager EMEA, Keds
Working for a brand like Keds, with such rich heritage and intrinsic ethos built around supporting women, is something I am very proud of. The story of Keds began in 1916 with its original rule breaker, the Champion – a shoe that wasn’t just the first sneaker made by the brand, it was the first sneaker ever made for women.
In fact, not many people know that in some languages, such as Russian, Bulgarian and Czech, the actual word for a sneaker comes from the Keds brand name.
Unlike much of the fashion industry, Keds is a female-lead company – nearly 90% of our team are women and our leadership is entirely female.
With a legacy of creating product for women for more than 100 years, we are deeply passionate about being there to support all women, no matter who they are, where they are and what their hopes and dreams are. We believe that there is no box, no ideal, no right way and certainly no wrong way to be a woman.
With our new brand message – “Made For Women, whatever that means” – and through our new brand platform – The Keds Hand-book for Women – we are able to share the stories and journeys of the women we make our sneakers for, because we truly believe that a better representation of women’s voices will lead to a better world.
The Keds Hand-book for Women was inspired by the brand’s archives: back in the 1910s and 1920s, Keds published a series of Hand-books for Girls, which encouraged young women to get out and exert their independence. This was pretty revolutionary for a time when society was telling women to sit pretty and ask for permission.
Fast forward to 2020, Keds is still committed to empowering women to do their own thing and not live by anyone else’s rules.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.