Keds starts new chapter in the UK

Timeless American shoe brand Keds returns to the UK market with a campaign for every woman.

What do actresses Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, and singer Yoko Ono have in common? These are just three iconic women linked by a generation-spanning classic shoe: the Champion sneaker by Keds.

The American footwear brand launched the Champion style – reportedly the first women’s sneaker – back in 1916. Just over 100 years later, it is returning to that female focus. During International Women’s Month, which began on 8 March, the brand is re-entering the UK market with a footwear collection solely for female shoppers.

The label has not been sold in the UK since 2017, but is wholesaling on British shores for the spring 20 season under a distributor-led model with London-based Goldfinch Agency, which works with footwear brands including Sam Edelman, Castaner and Exelsior.

Keds spring 20

Keds’ famous Champion style is central to the spring 20 range. When it launched in 1916, it was the first rubber-soled shoe of its kind. Today’s version remains true to the shoe’s timeless, casual style but is updated with either a leather or canvas upper, Dream Foam footbed for added comfort and a flexible rubber outsole.

Of the other 26 women’s styles available for spring 20, highlights include the Triple CVO and Triple Kick platform sneaker, alongside the retro Crew Kick 75. Classic white and bright red are core colours, alongside feminine leopard patterns and traditional stripe prints.

Footwear trends have focused on oversized sportswear styles for several seasons, but the tide is beginning to turn towards more classic designs, and the plimsoll rises to prominence once again, offering a point of difference for retailers. Keds’ women’s footwear has a broad, ageless appeal.

Confirmed stockists include independent retailers Jax Jeans in Hungerford, Mimosa in Farnham and 4 Feet Shoes in London, alongside White Stuff, Zalando and Amazon Fashion.

Wholesale prices range from £17 to £32. Keds’ children’s footwear ranges will not be distributed in the UK.

Keds spring 20

Keds has also launched its inaugural issue of The Keds Hand-book for Women, which is a platform to “encourage women to be their true selves, whatever that means to them”. Inspired by The Keds Hand-book for Girls series published in the early 1920s, which encouraged young women to get out and exert their independence, the aim is to cement the female focus of the brand and its message.

