Keeping well: add-on buys to look for

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased consumer interest in wellness. These mood-boosting pieces could prove beneficial add-on buys for fashion retail.

Self-care, home-spas and nesting are the latest shopping trends for housebound consumers. Retailers such as Sheffield independent department store Sandersons Boutique Store, have reported a spike of interest in cozy homeware additions such as scented candles, and pampering skincare products.

Searches for homeware increased by 80% at luxury etailer Moda Operandi from 9 March to 5 April, while skincare sales jumped by 183% at John Lewis during lockdown.

Here are the new brands and products that will draw customers to your offer as add-on purchases.

Faace Dubbing itself a “no BS” beauty brand, Faace was launched in February by beauty PR Jasmine Wicks-Stephens. The capsule range is made up of three products, which consumers choose from according to which issue they have: Tired Faace, Sweaty Faace and Period Faace. They can be applied before make-up or used as a facemask and kept on the skin for longer. Faace skincare The company says Tired Faace is best for hydrating the skin and contains caffeine, aloe vera, vegetable glycerine and vitamin C. Sweaty Faace helps calm the skin with ingredients including argan oil, vitamin E and bergamot, and Period Faace balances out shiny or dry skin and helps fight breakouts using hyaluronic acid, green tea and lavender. All products are made in the UK, and are cruelty free and vegan. They do not contain alcohol, palm oil or synthetic chemicals. The three masks took 18 months to create and Wicks-Stephens says: “There’s so much conflicting messaging out there about what to do, when and how many times to do it and I wanted to create something more straight-up. Faace is giving consumers a new way to shop for their concerns.”

Faace is stocked online on wearefaace.com and with Spanish beauty etailer laconicum.com Wholesale price is £9.40 per cream. hello@wearefaace.com

Noa Noa founder Natasha Boorer started the brand while is a student at Salford University, where she is in her final year of studying broadcast journalism. The Manchester-based brand launched with scented candles in February 2019, and now sells room sprays, incense sticks and homeware accessories such as tealight holders. The Woodland Collection from Noa Boorer handmakes each product from her Manchester base and frequently collaborates with artists. The most recent launch, released in May, is The Woodland Collection, created in collaboration with surface pattern designer Maggie Magoo, who illustrated the packaging for the candles. Scents in the four-piece collection include Fern Leaf – a blend of nettle and elderflower – and Wildflower, a blend of magnolia and lavender essential oils. All Noa products are cruelty free, the candles are made from 100% soy wax, and packaging is fully recyclable and biodegradable. The scents are derived from natural essential oils and fragrances, and jars, wicks and labels are sourced from UK suppliers. Boorer says: “There is also an element of self-care throughout the Noa brand. Every blend serves a unique purpose – whether you want to relieve your anxiety, find some relaxation, uplift your mood or aid sleep. Noa is stocked in 15 independent stores in the UK. Wholesale prices range from £3.95 for a 60ml mini-candle to £18.95 for a large 500ml candle. hello@shopnoa.co.uk shopnoa.co.uk

The London Sleep Company The idea that a good night’s sleep is vital to wellness led co-founder Amy Paris to create The London Sleep Company after a career in busy City law firms. Its first product, the Bath and Shower Elixir, was launched in December 2019. It is an aromatherapy treatment that can be applied to the skin or added to bathwater. It is made with ylang ylang, frankincense, vetiver and vitamin E. The product is vegan, cruelty free and made in small batches in the UK in recyclable glass bottles. The next launch, which has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be a journal that contains information to aid sleep, bound in vegan leather. Future products will include pyjamas and sleep tea. The London Sleep Company’s Bath and Shower Elixir and upcoming sleep journal The wholesale price for the elixir is £24, and the company is seeking stockists. info@thelondonsleepcompany.com