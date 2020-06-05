Luxury in flux

The once-resilient luxury has fallen victim to the coronavirus restrictions. Its future could rely on international shoppers and adopting digital channels.

When Drapers last looked at the world of luxury retail in February, Covid-19 seemed like a mere blip on the radar. At the time it was stopping the highly valuable Chinese consumer from travelling and purchasing, but no one could have predicted the impact the ongoing pandemic would later wreak on the globe – let alone the fashion industry.

But now consumers across the world have spent months in lockdown. Consultancy firm Bain predicts the global luxury clothing and accessories market will shrink 22%-35% from €280bn (£251bn) in 2019 to €180bn-€220bn (£158bn-£197bn) in 2020.

“Nothing in the modern evolution of the luxury industry compares to the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Fflur Roberts, head of luxury at research analyst Euromonitor International. “While some luxury goods categories and retail channels may be less negatively affected than others – pureplay online luxury retailers will likely see less-dire sales declines than store-based luxury retailers – the pandemic represents an unprecedented shock to global demand.”

The world will not go back to the same normal as we knew before Covid-19 Jose Nevés, Farfetch

To overcome this impact on the sector, luxury brands and retailers are turning to online sales, and banking on a resurgence in the Chinese market.

In a statement to shareholders in April, Jose Nevés, founder and CEO of high-end etailer Farfetch said: “Over the course of the past decades and economic downturns, the luxury fashion industry has proven to be extremely resilient and we expect that to remain true. But one thing that has become evident over the past weeks is that the world will not go back to the same normal as we knew before Covid-19.”



Feeling the consequences

Revenue at Burberry fell by 62% to £169m for the year to 28 March, as a result of the pandemic. Fourth-quarter sales were down 27%, and around 60% of Burberry stores were closed in the period. However, it emphasised that it had “double-digit growth in followers and engagement on social platforms year on year, including through the crisis,” and that it was seeing recovery in China: “Year-to-date sales in Mainland China and Korea [are] already ahead of the prior year and continuing to show an improving trend.”

Gucci owner Kering attributed fall in revenue to store closures

Kering, which owns brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, reported a 16.4% fall in revenue for the three months to 21 April 2020, but said it had had “an exceptionally good start to the year in January, before the epidemic began to spread”. Gucci has announced that it will break away from the fashion calendar, and only show twice a year with “seasonless” collections. It called the multiple cruise and pre-collections “stale”. Saint Laurent had announced its departure from the traditional fashion calendar in April, saying “it will lead its own rhythm”.

The luxury group attributed the fall in sales to closure of stores in Asia in February, followed by the “gradual closure of stores across Europe and the US, the halt in tourism, and the partial closure of our production and logistics facilities towards the end of the quarter”.

Competitor LVMH, home to Louis Vuitton, Celine and Loewe, suffered a 15% year-on-year fall in revenue in the first four months of 2020. It blamed the closure of stores, and said that these closures, alongside those of manufacturing sites, would have an impact on annual results, adding that it could not make financial predictions as it did not know when reopening would occur across its different markets.

From a luxury point of view, the industry has been hit hard Helen Brocklebank, Walpole

Long road to recovery

UK luxury body Walpole represents more than 250 UK luxury brands and retailers, including Burberry, Harrods and Selfridges. When Drapers spoke to Walpole CEO Helen Brocklebank in February, she predicted that luxury would take just four months to recover from the Covid-19 downturn.

However, she now believes the recovery could take years: “It went from being contained in mainland China to a massive global crisis very quickly. The speed took everyone unaware. From a luxury point of view, the industry has been hit hard, as retail and hospitality are fuelled by international travel. That grinds a sector that had grown by 49% in five years to a halt overnight. Will we get back to 2019 levels? I think we have to say that’s not going to happen until the end of 2022.”

Burberry’s annual profits fell because of to Covid-19

The restrictions on international travel will affect global luxury spend, but may benefit China’s domestic market. Walpole research found that Chinese tourist consumers account for 22% of all luxury UK spend, and 33% globally, but if travel is prevented, a shift to domestic spending will begin.

Since being the first nation to experience the pandemic, China has reopened and domestic spend on luxury retail is returning. Data research firm Edited reported the Hérmes flagship store in southern city Guangzhou made £2.2m in its first day when it reopened on 11 May.

Bain predicts that Chinese spend will bounce back, and the country will account for 50% of overall purchases in the luxury market by 2025, up from 35% in 2019. It attributes this to the increase in domestic spend following the travel ban, as well as millennials and Generation Z [under-25s] buying online.

Tourism troubles

Back in the UK, key trading periods such as the Golden Week Chinese public holiday in early May and the build-up to Ramadan in late April, which would usually result in an uplift in sales, have been missed. Tax-free sales specialist Global Blue says shoppers from the Middle East are the UK’s most important luxury consumer – accounting for 30% of all luxury sales in the UK sales, ahead of China in second place.

The health of the global luxury market is heavily reliant on the Chinese shopper Fflur Roberts, Euromonitor

In terms of international travel, the UK government document Our plan to rebuild: the UK government’s Covid-19 recovery strategy says it will implement a 14-day quarantine on international arrivals “as soon as possible”.

“This will be an enormous barrier,” Brocklebank says. “It won’t affect the very high-spending Middle Eastern customers, which the UK has almost uniquely as a huge advantage. They will come by private jet and will be able to deal with [the quarnatine] better. But for the normal shopper that feeds the frequency of purchase, it would be just a non-starter. We have to think of better way.”

“Everybody would like to hope that people will be travelling by autumn,” she continues. “What the crisis has taught everyone is to have two plans simultaneously: if there’s no international travel, how do you feed supply chains and get product into the market where the customers are?

“If travel is allowed then it creates another problem – how do you make people feel secure about shopping in the environment?”

Euromonitor’s Roberts adds: “The health of the global luxury market is heavily reliant on the Chinese shopper. For this reason, the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent travel restrictions are expected to put significant pressure on sales in the short term.”

Luca Solca, head of luxury goods at analyst Bernstein, says: “Luxury has been impacted by the fall in international travel. A lot of luxury dollars are spent in Europe by overseas consumers. This will have to be [spent at home or online], and some may be lost in the process.”

There is another Golden Week to follow on 1-7 October, which could help boost sales within the luxury market “even if [only] national travel in China is allowed, which seems indeed the case,” Solca adds.

LVMH blamed store closures for loss of revenue

Other countries across the world are in different stages of lockdown and some markets have now reopened. And consumer appetite is certainly still there.

France reopened retail on 11 May and the Louis Vuitton store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris garnered long queues, as did the city’s Chanel store. A spokeswoman for the latter told Drapers that “while the reopening process is currently taking place in several countries, the footfall at our boutiques is gradually resuming.”

The importance of ecommerce

When “non-essential” bricks-and-mortar stores in the UK were forced to close on 23 March, digital became luxury’s only retail channel. Research by Bain found that online will account for 30% of luxury sales by 2025, up from 12% in 2019. The firm’s research found that online luxury sales grew in the year to April 30, compared with 2018/19. It reported “overall sustained performance, even though affected by closures of selected warehouses during April” and said this was “expected to maintain a positive trajectory also in coming weeks/months”.

Luxury will have to adapt perhaps more than general fashion Laura Saunter, WGSN Insight

Digital research firm Edited has reported that as of April after most of China had reopened, online sales of luxury goods [in the country] were stabilising, while they plummeted 21% in the UK and US, both of which were in the early stages of lockdown.

But the shift to digital has left some luxury brands scrabbling to catch up.

Laura Saunter, senior strategist at trend forecaster WGSN Insight, says: “Luxury will have to adapt perhaps more than general fashion. This is largely because most luxury consumers prefer to shop in store, and several brands (Chanel for example) don’t have transactional ecommerce sites. Moving to a digital-first strategy and looking at new ways to engage online, like through live-streaming and [Instagram video app] IGTV are going to be paramount.”

The pandemic has encouraged premium brands such as British designer Molly Goddard to launch a transactional website, and personalised digital services are on the horizon, Saunter continues: “We’ve already seen luxury brands like [watchmaker] Patek Philippe pivoting to selling online for the first time ever as a result of the pandemic, while [high luxury] white glove services have also had to shift online. Brands will have to think about Zoom consultations and virtual personal styling sessions going forwards as luxury clients want to have a low-impact but still very high-touch and personalised purchasing experience.”



Shopping trends

UK sales at luxury etailer Moda Operandi fell by more than 40% in April, compared with March.

Lisa Aiken, Moda Operandi fashion and buying director, says it has seen two shopping trends emerge since the pandemic: “The first is clients are investing in lasting, quiet luxury pieces, fine jewellery, and there is an increased interest in homeware. These types of ‘forever’ purchases show that our clients are looking for pieces that will endure. The second shopping trend is an emotional purchase, which tells us our customer is eager for days ahead. She’s shopping for fun, playful pieces she can wear when we emerge from this.”



Ida Petersson, women’s and menswear buying director at Browns

Ida Petersson, women’s and menswear buying director at Browns, which had to close its store in central London, but continues to sell digitally, says: “Key driving categories have been luxury heirlooms and classics, in particular women’s handbags, fine jewellery and watches.

“We had already seen customers looking to brands with positive values and investing in items with longevity and purpose before the crisis, and this hasn’t changed. These include pieces that almost have a forever feel that could perhaps one day become a hand me down to the next generation. We will see a prolonged period where people stop and think before they purchase and only buy what they really need.”

There will be a moment of reflection after the pandemic, as consumers focus on spending on experiences, but there will still remain shoppers who have not suffered a severe financial impact.

WGSN Insight’s Saunter says: “Crisis always leads to a reassessment. In most cases we will find that people will be less inclined to buy traditional ’hard luxury’ items [such as watches and jewellery] – priorities will shift towards saving and budgeting in light of the impending recession, and aspirations will move from wanting a designer handbag towards something more meaningful, such as health and well-being. However, we can’t discount the fact that there will be some consumers who will want to spend on themselves more than ever once the situation has stabilised. We’ve seen ‘revenge spending’ [release of pent-up spend] in China already and, to an extent, this will happen globally as people adopt a hedonistic mindset and self-gift once lockdown lifts.”

The pandemic has proved the danger of being reliant on the spend from one geographical consumer group, and the cessation of physical sales will have highlighted the importance of having digital channels ready to sell through. A surge in online sales and a long-term shift to that channel will be a long-term side-effect of the pandemic, but the luxury industry will be hoping for the reintroduction of international tourism and its high-spending luxury travellers.