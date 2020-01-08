​Moda autumn 20: discover the heart of UK fashion

Hosted in Birmingham, the heart of the UK, three-day trade show Moda makes fashion accessible to everyone.

Taking place twice a year in February and August, Moda offers a curated and comprehensive selection of womenswear, accessories and footwear, from both leading brands and exciting new names.

Known as the National Footwear Show, Moda is the leading footwear trade show in the UK, offering the largest selection of women’s, men’s and children’s footwear collections, as well as specialised podiatry brands.

Not only does Moda grant visitors access to the latest collections, its exclusive live content brings attendees the latest market insights, trends and business advice for a successful season.

For 2020, the show’s organisers present a brand-new look for Moda as the industry heads into a new decade. Moda is the place that brings the fashion community together, so the new layout has been designed to offer a home to each unique fashion tribe in a community of, and for, fashion lovers.

As part of the newly named Hyve Group, Moda sits alongside four sister shows in the Hyve Fashion Portfolio: Pure London, Pure Origin, Scoop and Jacket Required. Each show aims to offer a different platform to the customer, and Moda is the only Hyve fashion trade show based in Birmingham.

