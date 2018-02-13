Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Pure London autumn 18: Drapers' pick of the brands

13 February 2018 By , , ,

Glamorous studio autumn 18 (3)

Glamorous Studio Manchester fast fashion brand Glamorous is launching two new sub-brands for autumn 18. Glamorous Studio is more workwear-focused than the main line, and focuses on simple shapes, clean lines and block colours to create a contemporary, Scandi-influenced feel. Key items include a pastel blue blouse with tie-cuff sleeves and a double-breasted checked blazer. Prices range from £8.50 for a top to £25 for a jacket.

1/41

Hide caption

  • Glamorous studio autumn 18 (3)

    Glamorous Studio Manchester fast fashion brand Glamorous is launching two new sub-brands for autumn 18. Glamorous Studio is more workwear-focused than the main line, and focuses on simple shapes, clean lines and block colours to create a contemporary, Scandi-influenced feel. Key items include a pastel blue blouse with tie-cuff sleeves and a double-breasted checked blazer. Prices range from £8.50 for a top to £25 for a jacket.

  • Glamorous studio autumn 18 (1)

    Glamorous Studio

  • Glamorous studio autumn 18 (2)

    Glamorous Studio

  • Glamorous collection autumn 18 (4)

    Glamorous Collection The brand has also separated partywear from its mainline to create a dedicated label, Glamorous Collection. Designed for parties, proms and weddings, this exuberant range is targeted at a young, trend-focused shopper. For autumn 18, Glamorous Collection references the trend for all things mermaid with a colour palette of mint greens, silvers and sparkly pinks. Key pieces include a midi-length dress with pleated skirt, strappy sequinned playsuit and velvet jumpsuit. Prices ranges from £13 for tops to £30 for dresses 0116 1819 2229 glamorous.co.uk

  • Glamorous collection autumn 18 (1)
  • Glamorous collection autumn 18 (3)

    Glamorous Collection

  • Glamorous collection autumn 18 (2)

    Glamorous Collection

  • Denim hunter autumn 18

    Denim Hunter Another brand drawing a crowd at Pure was Denim Hunter, part of Denmark’s DK Company brand stable, which was showing at Pure for the first time. The label started life as a denim brand but has since expanded into womenswear. It has a casual, contemporary look and styles are designed to be layered. Prints include delicate white polka dots on a navy background and sunshine-yellow florals. Key pieces include a chunky chenille jumper and pink puffa jacket. Prices range from £12 for tops to £71 for jackets. 0161 441 4556 denim-hunter.com

  • Denim hunter autumn 18 (1)

    Denim Hunter

  • Denim hunter autumn 18 (2)

    Denim Hunter

  • Denim hunter autumn 18 (3)

    Denim Hunter

  • Jessica flint russell autumn 18 (1)

    Jessica Russell Flint Showing for the second time at Pure London, accessories brand Jessica Russell Flint, which is launching clothing for autumn 18. Vintage-inspired prints and motifs are hand drawn by the eponymous designer on to silk. Key pieces include a star-print silk midi-dress with ruffle details at the waist and shoulders, and shirts with bird print details. Prices range from £45 for tops to £125 for dresses. jessicarussellflint.co.uk

  • Jessica flint russell autumn 18 (2)

    Jessica Russell Flint

  • Jessica flint russell autumn 18 (4)

    Jessica Russell Flint

  • Jessica flint russell autumn 18 (3)

    Jessica Russell Flint

  • Chalk autumn 18 (3)

    Chalk Former home and interiors brand Chalk has rebranded with a new focus on clothing and lifestyle products for autumn 18. The brand’s busy stand drew a crowd. Buyers flocked to check out its simple, stylish spin on classic knitwear and wearable Breton tops. The brand sticks to a clean colour palette of white, navy and grey with pops of zesty green. The range also includes candles, toiletries and accessories. Prices range from £6 for T-shirts to £54 for knitwear. 01843 231300 chalkuk.com

  • Chalk autumn 18 (2)

    Chalk

  • Chalk autumn 18 (1)

    Chalk

  • Free spirit spring 18 1

    Free Spirit Australia-based designer Christina Gill, who has previously designed for retailers including Next and Jack Wills, is taking aim at the UK market with her organic unisex yoga brand Free Spirit. T-shirts made with organic cotton and bamboo blends feature slogans in subtle rose-gold metallic print, while leggings are made with recycled polymicrofibre and elastane. The designer is also expanding her collection with sweaters. Five per cent of sales go towards providing children with educational materials in India. Prices range from £10.90 for a T-shirt to £24.95 for a sweater. +614 15825987 freespirit.co

  • Free spirit spring 18 4
  • Free spirit spring 18 3
  • The lune studio autumn 18 2

    The Lune Studio Hong Kong contemporary womenswear brand The Lune Studio is launching in the UK with its autumn 18 line of jackets, blazers and shirts, several of which feature a light, reflective sheen to add a subtle finish. Prices range from £25 for a blouse to £55 for a jacket. +852 93014948 thelunestudio.com

  • The lune studio autumn 18 1
  • Goa goa autumn 18 (3)

    Goa Goa Italian womenswear label Goa Goa has joined London’s sales agency TCA Showroom’s roster of brands for autumn 18. Its wide-reaching collection covers everything from daywear, outerwear and partywear, with a focus on prints and quality statement fabrics. Key pieces include its range of floral dresses with on trend frills and peplums, embellished knitwear, bow detail blouses and tailored jackets and coats. Everything is sold with a mark-up of 3. Prices range from €15 (£13.20) for a T-shirt, to €60 (£53) for a PU jacket with fake fur lining. 020 3432 6385 goagoa.it

  • Goa goa autumn 18 (1)
  • Goa goa autumn 18 (8)
  • Exquise autumn 18 (1)

    Exquise Turkish womenswear brand Exquise had one of the busiest stands at Pure London, thanks to the vibrant colours, appealing prints and sparkly details of its autumn 18 offering. Florals prints were key across silky blouses and long on-trend dresses in a warm autumnal palette, while statement patterned tailoring and chunky wool outerwear also stood out. Decorative elements, such as brooch-like embellishments on outerwear, added interest. Prices range from €30 (£26.50) for a blouse, to €300 (£265.70) for long coat with real fur collar. Exquise.com +90 212 240 28 62

  • Exquise autumn 18 (4)
  • Exquise autumn 18 (5)
  • Boudavida (6)

    Boudavida Athleisure brand Boudavida is only a year and a half old and was showing at Pure for the second time. The label is aimed at “real women, whom it encourages to be active with its “Bold Brave” slogan on tops. The collection includes high-waisted leggings, performance T-shirts and water-resistant jackets with reflective features. Leaf and zig-zag prints are new for autumn 18. Sales come mainly come through its ecommerce site, and the brand is looking to expand its UK stockists. Boudavida donates 5% from every purchase to projects in women's sport. Prices range from £14 for a T-shirt to £48 for a running jacket. 07701 036848 boudavida.com

  • Boudavida (9)
  • Sofie schnoor (2)
  • Sofie schnoor (5)
  • Sofie schnoor (6)

    Sofie Schnoor Danish womenswear brand Sophie Schnoor has signed with The Last Agency in the UK. Interest has already been high for the label’s mix of fun prints, patterns and interesting fabrics that mix a relaxed casual style with dressier, fashion-forward details. Buyers’ favourites include a T-shirt in metallic fabric, printed trouser and top/blouse sets, knitwear featuring frills and ruffles, and signature trousers, particularly a design featuring a flattering flat front and elasticated sides. Prices range from £16.80 for a T-shirt to £164.85 for a studded leather jacket. 07496 774792 sofieschnoorwebshop.com

  • Sofie schnoor (4)
  • Sofie schnoor (3)
  • Fly london kids autumn 18 (3)

    Fly London Relaunching children’s footwear after a seven-year hiatus, Fly London’s new collection consists of 17 styles across boys and girls. With a “mini-me” theme, the product is based on classics from the main Fly London collection as well as back-to-school Mary Jane styles and boots with buckle detailing. Children’s sizes range from six to 12. Prices range from £25.60 for Mary Jane shoes to £47 for tall boots. 07957 232790 flylondon.com

  • Fly london kids autumn 18 (2)
  • Fly london kids autumn 18 (1)
  • Fly london kids autumn 18 (4)
  • Pure london autumn 18 (32)

Drapers rounds up the brands to note from the autumn 18 edition of Pure London.

More from: Comment: A bustling atmosphere makes for a positive Pure London

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.