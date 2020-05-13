Rising to the occasion amid coronavirus

The start of spring would usually herald a spike in sales for occasionwear labels, as consumers look ahead to weddings, proms and parties over the warmer months.

However, the lockdown has led to the cancellation of social events. Shoppers sat at home have little need for a new statement frock and it is the more casual end of the industry – particularly loungewear and gym kit – that is selling well.

Reduced demand, cancelled orders from wholesale stockists and an uncertain future has caused serious problems for occasionwear labels.



Drapers speaks to four key players in the sector about how they are weathering the storm to emerge fighting fit for the future.

People have been receptive to honesty Henrietta Rix, co-founder, Rixo What we saw in the first few weeks of the pandemic was the shock factor surrounding the industry. Our main focus was on wholesale orders, as it is a big chunk of our customer base – we have around 140 wholesale customers. Stores from all over the world were cancelling orders for spring 20, which we were ready to ship out. Stock that had already been shipped was rejected from their warehouses. Rixo spring 20 We never really go on Sale, but to get through the season, we offered a 30% discount for consumers in April. We sent an email to customers explaining that the spring is normally our biggest season and that we had too much stock because stockists had to close, but we wanted to be able to pay our suppliers and so had honoured our orders with them. We called it a “30% support Sale”. That transparency led to a lot of direct messages on Instagram – people were very receptive to the honesty in the email. The good weather during April really helped. When the weather is sunny, people want to feel nice and are more likely to buy something new. The first three weeks of lockdown were all about chilling at home and not spring dressing, but towards the end of April we were getting a good reaction and a slight increase in sales [2%-3% full-price sales] as people started to become more secure about their jobs.

Our accessories suppliers in Italy were in lockdown, so we had to stop handbag, jewellery and belt production. The autumn season has taken a big hit when it comes to wholesale: our order book is tiny. But we will be able to focus on the direct-to-consumer business. The website has been redesigned to be more mobile-led, and we’re focusing on the longevity of Rixo. We’re working on our ERP [enterprise resource planning], stock and finance systems, and the way we communicate with our warehouse. Rixo spring 20 We launched a T-shirt at the beginning of April to support the NHS, and we’re giving 50% of profits to NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal. We’re working on making PPE [personal protective equipment] with our factory so that we can donate as much protective equipment as we can in May. We’re also running an initiative on Instagram asking followers to nominate a person who is doing something great in their community and we gift them a piece of clothing. The highest number of comments we’ve had were for a nurse named Mandy, who was gifted a blouse.

To keep in touch with our customers, we have done a lot more live broadcasts on Instagram, showcasing different people including fashion industry professionals, a nutritionist and fashion student. We’ve really seen communities come together – our engagement has doubled on Instagram.

Buyers are trying to encourage us Mina Melikova, founder, Goddiva and City Goddess The pandemic has been a completely unexpected chain of events and, as a result, we’ve lost almost an entire season because of both a drop in demand and cancellations from stockists. Production of summer stock was delayed as a result of the lockdown in China, then the UK closed down from mid-March. At present most of the stock is still there, and hopefully we will be able to sell it later this summer. All of our factories and mills in China closed when Covid-19 started to take effect there in January and February. It was extremely frustrating because we couldn’t receive any confirmed orders or new styles for spring 20. Goddiva spring 20 We’re expecting sales this summer to be very quiet, but we are seeing an increase of traffic on our website. Page views have gone up by at least 20%-25% from mid-April. Customers are browsing, but waiting for the right time to buy. Proms and weddings are being postponed, but they will not be given up on completely. We feel that events will hopefully be back to normal closer to August and September and people will want to celebrate. There will be a huge drive in demand for occasionwear – consumers will be bored of wearing the same clothes or pyjamas at home. We’ve introduced a high discount of 50% across the entire website, which we’ve never done outside of Black Friday before. Even so, sales have still been extremely low. Brands are still selling casual clothing, thanks to the increase of people working from home. We could possibly go into loungewear in the future, but always with an element of glamour. We like our bling and the very casual look doesn’t fit with our brand. We need to be a bit different.

Customers want to see new products, even though they’re all locked in a warehouse right now. We’re trying to keep in communication with customers over social media, including Instagram and Facebook, so we don’t lose momentum. Wholesale is quiet, too. Buyers are trying to encourage us and say they will support us through these difficult times. We all hope that after the lockdown there will be “revenge buying”, where online and retail will start selling faster than ever and, as a result our wholesale website [City Goddess] will be busy selling summer stock. The situation is changing daily. Some European countries are lifting measures which is a good sign, and we have a lot of export customers. Quarantine measures will be lifted in stages, and we hope to hear from these customers very soon. Orders have dried out for retail as well as wholesale. We offer dispatch to UK customers, but stopped international deliveries for a while at the end of April. Hopefully we will be back and selling from August. Fashion never stops but missing one season is a huge loss for us.

We have changed our focus to Instagram Silje Vallevik, founder, Valle & Vik The current situation has definitely had a noticeable impact on the business, including our production, sales, distribution and deliveries. One of our main factories in Bulgaria closed down because of Covid-19 and we had to move to a different one, which resulted in further delays and an increased workload. We are experiencing a slight delay with spring 20 production and we therefore made the decision not to fully launch the collection until lockdown eases. We would rather wait for the right time, when it feels more appropriate. Valle & Vik Midnight collection I am the only member of the Valle & Vik team left in London. There are four usually – studio assistants and a chief operating officer – so I’m doing all of the manual labour myself to keep the business going. This involves packing orders, stock management and quality control. It means I can see and experience all areas of the business again, which is something I’m really enjoying. Timings and quantities of our autumn 20 collection are still to be confirmed. It will all depend on how the next few months go. We knew we wanted to help the fight against coronavirus, so we have chosen to donate 10% of all our proceeds to the NHS. I am also volunteering to provide short-term telephone support to individuals who are at risk of loneliness and need someone to talk to during this period. We have hugely shifted our focus to Instagram and putting content out there that highlights what defines the brand, while also being sensitive to what is going on around us. We are experiencing significantly higher engagement levels than usual and lots of our followers are sending really positive direct messages. I’m being quite expressive on Instagram stories – showing my daily outfits, favourite foods, podcasts, accounts and even behind-the-scenes footage of me packing orders and running the business. I am happy to be very open at this time and I have received a great amount of feedback, sparking conversations that are really keeping me going.

Valle & Vik Treasure Trove collection