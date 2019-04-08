Six shows in one: your one-stop sourcing shop

Taking place twice a year at Paris, Le Bourget, the “fairyland for fashion” galaxy gathers 3,000 exhibitors in six unmissable shows.

These trade shows offer a rich variety of products to thousands of professional buyers from all over the world. The next editions, coming up on 16-19 September, feature these unique shows:

Apparel Sourcing Paris is the largest European trade fair for garment sourcing: men’s, women’s and children’s wear.

Avantex Paris is the first international trade show dedicated to technology for the fashion industry. It gathers the best innovative products and solutions providers that are transforming the future of fashion and textiles.

Leatherworld Paris is a newly created international professional platform for the European leather industry and related materials.

Unique in Europe, Shawls & Scarves Paris offers a wide range of scarves, foulards, head squares and stoles, from the traditional to the most imaginative.

Texworld Paris is the meeting platform for professionals from the textile and the fashion industry, providing an international array of fabrics, trims and accessories.

Texworld Denim gathers the entire denim offer of the shows in one location. From sportswear to casualwear, denim is unisex and wearable, and an essential fabric for designers in all seasons.

The trade fairs are organised into three itineraries: Sustainable Sourcing, Small Quantity and Handmade, which promotes the finest handicraft coming from all around the globe.

Finally, do not miss the trend forums, which highlight a selection of products. Also, attend the numerous conferences on various themes, and enjoy the catwalks showcasing clothing and accessories from selected manufacturers and designers, in a contextualised scenography that evolves according to seasons.