Sorona: sustainability and performance without sacrifice

Brands such as The North Face and J Crew are incorporating ecologically produced Sorona fibre into high-performance clothing without compromising on quality

In the clothing industry, sustainability is often synonymous with “organic” or “natural”, which describe a fabric’s composition and how its fibres were sourced. Sourcing is important, but it is not the full story.

To truly be sustainable, brands must also place a greater emphasis on performance, from stretch recovery to durability to colour retention. With improved performance, clothing can stay in a consumer’s wardrobe for longer, rather than being worn and sent to landfill.

This is imperative, as clothing production has doubled in the past 15 years, while utilisation (the average number of times a garment is worn before it is discarded) has decreased by 36% in this time, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has reported.

Thanks to advances in innovation and technology, sustainability and performance are not mutually exclusive – in fact, they can elevate each other. DuPont Sorona is a clear example how this is put into practice.

Inspired by nature

DuPont Sorona is a bio-based, high-performance polymer that contains 37% annual renewable plant-based ingredients. This helps to minimise its environmental impact while offering key performance attributes that are in high demand from brands and consumers alike, including smooth look and feel, quick dry, durability, stretch recovery, colour vibrancy, easy care, wrinkle resistance, moisture wicking and softness.

With several variations and benefits, Sorona is a versatile fibre used in multiple applications by many mainstream and up-and-coming brands.

Insulation and outdoorwear

Brands such as Avalanche, The North Face, LL Bean and Kuhl incorporate Sorona in products such as insulated vests and jackets, flannels and trousers that keep consumers warm and dry while they are camping, hiking, exercising or simply enjoying nature.

Sorona is also exploring new technologies and partnerships to revolutionise the industry. It recently announced a partnership with Thindown, the world’s first and only down fabric, to enhance the warmth, comfort and design flexibility of insulation in a single sheet of fabric.

Fake fur

Consumer demand for vegan clothing is on the rise, and many designers have taken note and committed not to use real fur in their collections. Sorona is collaborating with several well-respected brands to bring consumers an eco-conscious, elevated fake fur option that looks natural and feels incredibly soft.

Denim

Consumers prefer denim that feels soft, keeps its shape and stretches without stretching out. Brands around the world integrate Sorona into denim to deliver those performance benefits.

Ready-to-wear

Today’s consumer is busy and always moving. Everyday lifestyle brands, including Bonobos, Wolf vs Goat, Taylor Stitch and J Crew, use Sorona in their clothing to offer easy care and vibrant designs.

Swimwear

High-quality swimwear maintains its stretch, durability and vibrancy after long days spent in the sun and water. With its UV- and chlorine-resistance, Sorona enables brand partners such as Arena to help products last for more than just a few summer seasons.

Industry collaborations

Sorona is furthering its commitment to sustainable and performance-driven apparel by partnering with industry peers, including Invista’s Cordura, DuPont Tate & Lyle’s Susterra and Unifi Repreve – combining their strengths to create the next generation of eco-efficient textile solutions.

By collaborating with brands across the clothing industry to integrate Sorona into their products, DuPont is taking important strides towards a less wasteful, more circular fashion movement – proving that sustainability and performance can co-exist to benefit both the industry supply chain and consumers alike.

