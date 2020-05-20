The A-Z of ecommerce with Zalando

German etailer Zalando has beaten the odds and experienced 13% growth in the first quarter of this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. It expects to grow by 10%-20% by the end of 2020.

Drapers Connects with Kenneth Melchior of Zalando

In the latest Drapers Connects webinar, Kenneth Melchior director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe, told us about how the business stayed sturdy during the pandemic, helping out small brands and what the future holds for Zalando.

Stabilising the business: “We looked at different scenarios” The first factor was to protect our employees. Working from home is not uncommon at Zalando – but 6,000 employees suddenly doing so at the same time was quite a challenge. We made sure we could keep warehouse operations running by using masks, working in shifts and with less people. Temperatures were taken and we made sure we followed every guideline.The second part was to look at the business, and how we protect it and reduce costs. We postponed the building of a warehouse facility in Madrid. Forecasting is very difficult but this year no one knew what would come. We looked at different scenarios to see what we could do to cut costs to save the business. We cut outdoor marketing campaigns to save some money there

Communicating with staff: “Everyone could speak to the CEO” We have 6,000 people working from home across Europe. We have to make sure they’re informed. We have to be very transparent – I need my team to tell me how they’re feeling. We had an open dialogue to make sure everyone knew what the company was doing to protect them. Everyone could speak to the CEO, and all the small talk we usually have in the office went away. Getting the balance right was tricky with three kids under 20 months at home. My life was one big Zoom call – I definitely found this challenging.

Opportunity: “We have predicted growth of 10%-20% for the full year” It would be a lie to say we didn’t benefit from markets that had shut down. When lockdown happened, there was an initial shock – people didn’t know what happened and if they had a job. In March it was cold across Europe. Bad weather and an pandemic didn’t make for good sales. But after the weather turned for the better, people became more optimistic. In Italy we saw 100% year-on-year lift as people moved from offline to online shopping. We have predicted growth of 10%-20% for the full year, which is quite extraordinary in a market that’s going to shrink by 25%-30%.

Brand partners, big and small: “We want to help leverage brands that don’t have the same traffic that we do” Next is part of our partner programme and uses our fulfilment services. When it had to shut down in the UK, it relied on us to ship across Europe – it shows how our model really works. Brands can connect to our systems, and upload their products. You as a brand decide the price, and what you upload and ship to customers. You have to live up to the same delivery and returns services as we do. Or we can do the fulfilment services for them, shipping to 17 markets is hard for some. Brands can come on board on an ad-hoc basis, – naturally you have to have a certain volume, but they’re not big numbers. Otherwise with 32 million customers, you’d sell out quickly. You don’t have to be a very big player, we have small retailers, too. We have a programme that offers singles stores to sell online. It’s live in Germany and the Netherlands and has seen a massive exploration in the last few months. They tell us they sell more now via our platform than they usually would. We want to help leverage brands that don’t have the same traffic that we do. If it’s only the big brands here on Zalando, then it’s not really inspiring.

Sustainability: “We will buy back Zalando items from customers” Searches for pre-owned clothing are spiking and conversion is better for sustainable products, we have 35,000 sustainable pieces so far, and are seeing a huge huge demand from customers. This will just continue, and we are launching a Pre-Owned section from autumn, starting in Germany, and hopefully this will be rolled out across Europe. We will buy back Zalando items from customers. We have tech that says how much money we can offer the customer. If they agree, then they send the product back to us. They can send up to 20 items in one parcel. We double check the images are true to the quality of the product. We take photos of it and then it goes on the site. It’s in the testing phase right now and the plan is to integrate it online.

Discounting: “People will buy differently in the second half of year” What we see many players do and what we also consider is how to bring liquidity in. You will see more discounts this season but this doesn’t have to continue. People will buy differently in the second half of year. This season is more discount driven across the board. In the beginning it was about protecting the shop and being aggressive. Then consumer spend changed and positivity came back.We have no ambition to just put discounting into the market when we can afford not to.