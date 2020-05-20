The Covid-19 impact on autumn 20 and beyond

The spring/summer season as we know it has been cancelled. Brands and retailers reveal the impact on their businesses, and how they are planning for autumn.

Retailers have a glut of stock on their hands. The high summer season – a time of holiday wardrobes and wedding guest dressing – is a write-off, as the Covid-19 pandemic has put a stop to all social events, and a grounded aviation industry means summer holidays remain a fantasy.

Industry attention is now turning to how the crisis will affect the upcoming autumn 20 season, which would be due for delivery in June and July. Forward orders are already being cancelled as businesses whose cashflow has been hit fight to control costs. Even retailers who are not cancelling orders are likely to buy less and focus on easy-to-sell basics, rather than trend-led pieces.

Kenny Chan, managing director of agency Zone Two, which represents brands including Scotch & Soda, Kent & Curwen and Eastpak, tells Drapers: “There are a lot of cancellation requests for autumn 20 from retailers. Currently we are looking into whether some of the production can be cancelled or re-phased [produced and delivered at a later date].

“It could be an opportunity for our industry to rethink the discounting period. If the lockdown is lifted in the summer months, the summer markdown should be delayed to allow a full-price selling window for spring 20 stock. This stock should stay in store [full price] until summer naturally ends [in August].”

Chan believes that this would benefit fashion retail by stopping the “culture of discounting” and short product lifecycles: “Aggressive price reduction will only cause more harm to the supply chain.

“Which parties should foot the bill for the loss of margin: the retailers, the suppliers, the factories or the workers? We need mutual empathy and co-operation across the supply chain to return to a more stable, profitable business environment.”

He adds: “Our current fashion system is broken and unsustainable. I believe an intelligent and prudent management of a slowdown is the only way out.”

Scotch & Soda (spring 20) – is among the brands whose production has been affected

One womenswear agent tells Drapers she is also experiencing complications for autumn 20: “We closed the books at the end of February, and everything was put into production. Brands are now generally charging 30% cancellation fees, which just about covers the cost of fabrics. Boutiques are pushing back on paying on time and brands then extend payment terms to 60, 90 or 120 days.

“Getting payment from boutiques is difficult. Brands are offering discounts if they’re paid within a week, for example, but if you don’t offer a discount, you’re at the bottom of the pile.”

She argues that the “most sensible” option for brands is to push delivery of autumn stock back until September instead of July, to allow stores to sell off summer clothing at a discount first in June and July. Retailers could then hold the traditional end-of-season summer sales in August to shift any excess stock to make room for autumn product.

Turning off the tap

The uncertainty is forcing retailers to think tactically about their autumn stock.

“I have been more selective about autumn/winter,” says Sian Currie, the owner of womenswear lifestyle boutique Luxury Bubble, in Fordingbridge, Hampshire. “I pulled the dressier things for autumn, but coats will still come in because customers need them. I’m being mindful about pricing and the cost of things. People will make economic and efficient choices with the clothes they buy.”

However, she cancelled late spring occasionwear: “When we were first mandated to close, I went through all orders, and anything I thought I could cancel or put a stop to, I did.” She says her suppliers have been flexible with payment terms, extending them to 60 or 90 days. The largest discount she has been offered on an existing invoice was 20%.

Currie continues to sell on the shop’s website and has given a 20% blanket discount with free local delivery and low postage rates to help drive sales, but says she is competing with brands that are selling direct to consumers and giving deeper discounts than she can.

Scotch and Soda spring 20

Lisa Taylor, owner of Epitome womenswear boutique in Edinburgh, says she has had to cancel autumn 20 orders from brands that are new to the store and would have required a 30% deposit: “You have to pay for [the deposit] out of the cashflow – and the last thing you want to do at the moment is pay for product that you won’t get for months. It stops you being creative with new brands. You’re trying to be as safe as possible.”

Instead of cancelling orders with her existing brands, she says she has cut them back: “I really do respect even more now the suppliers who have supported me through these hard times by being flexible with payment terms. I pay what I can when I can, which may be little and often.”

She adds that she will not be buying as much as usual for spring 21, instead investing in “more affordable, everyday” pieces.

The founder of one womenswear brand says that retailers have cancelled orders for summer 20, but a lot of larger retailers have been “very ethical” in managing their commitments: “There have been cancellations, but it could have been a lot worse. No one has done us any favours – it is product that retailers know they will need and can sell. It isn’t seasonal – it is relatively basic, timeless product.

“For autumn, we need to be cautious and look at the way market and consumer come out of this. Luckily, we work relatively close to season and we’re not relying on taking orders a year in advance. We can turn some product around in 30 or 90 days.”

He adds that the brand has a warehouse full of summer stock that it needs to sell. Plans for a direct-to-consumer website were shelved as the lockdown was announced in March, but this was launched in late April.

Order cancellations, he says, were inevitable. However, the pandemic has also bought to light damaging practices that can hinder industry relationships.

“Retailers, at the end of the day, have to do what they have to do – they’re trying to get out of a hole. There are already some retailers that suppliers don’t want to get involved with, and they haven’t helped themselves by cancelling orders retroactively, with no notice. It is outside of the remit of a lot of contracts. Everyone’s in the same mess. You want to get the stock in and dealt with as soon as possible.”

Paisie spring 20 – the womenswear brand has reduced production

Womenswear brand Paisie sells directly to consumers via its ecommerce website and also wholesales. Stockists include Wolf & Badger, Silkfred and Atterley, as well as independents across the UK and Europe.

The situation ahead is unclear. We’re only producing two-thirds, instead of the full [spring 21] collection Vicky Ng and Kate Yiu, Paisie

Founders Vicky Ng and Kate Yiu tell Drapers they have had orders cancelled: “We have had to decrease our production based on the orders we have, but at the same time we have to prepare extra stock for when shops can open back up. Navigating the end of lockdown is risky.”

They have also noticed retailers opting for more basic styles, rather than heavily trend-led items. And now they are at the sampling stage of the spring 21 collection, it will be smaller than first planned.

Even though the government announced its three step recovery strategy mid-May, Ng and Yiu say They add: “Our current production plan hasn’t changed because there’s still so much uncertainty about when the lockdown and restrictions will end. We are producing stock roughly every three months, and when we reach the next production cycle in a few months time, we will base those [stock] levels on what is happening then.”

Retailers are also being extremely cautious when it comes to adding new brands for autumn 20.

“We were in talks of going into some large department stores for autumn 20 and we lost them,” says sustainable womenswear designer Isabel Mann. “Other orders are on hold. I had bought fabric and was ready to produce in June and July, so I have more stock than I wanted to.

“My hope is that by August orders will come in.” As sustainability is at the heart of Mann’s brand, she will relaunch this summer’s stock for spring 21.

Zone Two’s Chan echoes this idea: “Many of the spring 20 products will still be relevant to use next year, as not all the products are at the cutting edge of fashion. Some of these orders never made it to the shop floor, so consumers haven’t seen them. With some creative merchandising, I don’t think consumers would notice the difference.”

Sas Alavi, managing director of Mod-style men’s and women’s wear label Merc Clothing, tells Drapers that all factories have said they can meet autumn 20 delivery windows, but he wants to push them back to September, and that once product comes in, “there will be problems collecting payments from independents”.

He adds that there have been no cancellations in the UK, but Merc is stocked across Europe, where he expects payments to be slow from Italy and Spain.



Stores have kept their orders as they know Merc will sell, but the desire for classic product was not just born out of reactions to the Covid-19 pandemic: “It’s something that I’ve noticed in the last 18 months. The fashion sector was very disrupted and [the coronavirus crisis] just inflamed it further.”

He attributes this to independent retailers, brands and distributors experiencing challenges because of several issues – including Brexit – competitive discounting and a fall in consumer spend.

Safe, easy-to-sell products will be the key to the autumn 20 collections for cautious retailers. Brands that can supply this will be in better shape to weather the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stock from high summer will eventually have to give way to autumn product but can be reused for 2021.

However, this will impact brands’ spring 21 sales. The pandemic has provided an opportunity for the fashion industry to rethink its itinerary. Delivering the appropriate product closer to its seasons can mitigate damage to both brands and retailers in the future.