This week's need-to-know people moves

New hires at River Island, Sweaty Betty, Jigsaw, Tretorn, Masai Clothing Company, Camper and 66°North.
River Island appoints new CEO
River Island has appointed the former chief executive of The White Company, Will Kernan, as its new CEO.
Masai Clothing Company bolsters team for international growth
Sharon Jones has joined Danish womenswear retailer Masai Clothing Company as head of sales UK and Ireland, after six years at premium womenswear brand Luisa Cerano.
Masai has also hired Christina Strunge as its new international head of marketing. The announcement forms part of the business’s international expansion plan.
Sweaty Betty appoints new CEO
Sweaty Betty has promoted its managing director, Julia Straus, to the role of chief executive.
Tretorn appoints new CEO
Swedish footwear and outerwear brand Tretorn has appointed Magnus Månsson as its new CEO.
Camper appoints new creative director for sub-brand
CamperLab, the sub-brand concept of Spanish footwear brand Camper, has named Finnish shoe designer Achilles Ion Gabriel its new creative director.
Jigsaw hires new creative director
Jigsaw has appointed Joanna Sykes as its new creative director.
66°North appoints Net-a-Porter MD
66°North has hired Net-a-Porter managing director, Matthew Woolsey, as its global president.
