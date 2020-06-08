Video: Talking retail with Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes

Seasalt has 70 stores in the UK and Ireland and 400 stockists across the UK and Europe.

Hayes joined the business in 2013, having worked at the likes of Fitflop and Timberland.

This video was recorded on 4 June 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.

Drapers connect 600 pixel divider

See the rest of the Drapers Connects schedule and other on-demand videos here. More digital events and live content will be annouced soon.

To contact us about partnering on future Drapers Connects content, click here for editorial, and here for commercial opportunities.