Video: Talking retail with Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes

Seasalt’s CEO Paul Hayes discusses how the lifestyle retailer has navigated the coronavirus crisis and what the future holds as lockdown lifts.
Seasalt has 70 stores in the UK and Ireland and 400 stockists across the UK and Europe.
Hayes joined the business in 2013, having worked at the likes of Fitflop and Timberland.
This video was recorded on 4 June 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.
Drapers connect 600 pixel divider
See the rest of the Drapers Connects schedule and other on-demand videos here. More digital events and live content will be annouced soon.
To contact us about partnering on future Drapers Connects content, click here for editorial, and here for commercial opportunities.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.