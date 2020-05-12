Video: Watch Drapers Connects independent retail panel on demand

Watch industry-leading independent retailers discuss how they are dealing with the impact of Covid-19 and how their customers are reacting.

Hear from Anna Park, founder of six-store mini-chain Anna, which has its flagship in London’s Primrose Hill, and Deryane Tadd, founder of award-winning St Albans store The Dressing Room, which celebrates 15 years in business this month, as they share their insights and advice.

Watch the on-demand recording on the digital event below, and read key learnings from the panel here.

This video was recorded on 7 May 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.

