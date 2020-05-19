Video: Watch Drapers Connects with designer Daniel W Fletcher

Watch up-and-coming designer and star of hit Netflix TV show Next in Fashion Daniel Fletcher as he discusses the challenges facing the industry during coronavirus, and the implications on creating, presenting and selling collections as the crisis takes its toll on fashion week schedules throughout the world.

A Drapers 30 Under 30 alumnus, Fletcher shares his learnings as the founder of his growing eponymous brand and as artistic director for menswear at Fiorucci.

Watch the on-demand recording on the digital event below, and read the key learnings from Fletcher’s interview here.

This video was recorded on 12 May 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.

Drapers connect 600 pixel divider

See the rest of the Drapers Connects schedule here. More digital events and live content will be annouced soon.

To contact us about partnering on future Drapers Connects content, click here for editorial, and here for commercial opportunities.