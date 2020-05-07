Video: Watch Drapers Connects with Joules CEO Nick Jones on demand

Watch Joules CEO Nick Jones as he talks business with Drapers editor Kirsty McGregor, covering the impact of Covid-19 on the British retailer and its plans moving forward.

Founded in 1989 as a country show stall by Tom Joule, the business has bloomed into a leading lifestyle brand with more than 125 stores.

Jones, who joined the business in 2019 as CEO, has more than 25 years’ experience in retail, including at Asda and Marks & Spencer, where he worked for 15 years until 2011.

Watch the on-demand recording on the digital event below, and read the four key learnings from Jones here.

This video was recorded on 5 May 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.

Drapers connect 600 pixel divider

See the rest of the Drapers Connects schedule here. More digital events and live content will be annouced soon.

To contact us about partnering on future Drapers Connects content, click here for editorial, and here for commercial opportunities.