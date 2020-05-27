Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Video: watch Hush co-founders reveal their secrets to success

27 May 2020 By

From humble beginnings, this wife-and-husband duo have turned Hush into a womenswear success. Hear how they did it in this Drapers Connects dicussion.

The couple behind womenswear success story Hush discuss their journey from launching in 2002 to a £50m-plus clothing and lifestyle brand today.

With the recent announcement of outside investment, Mandy Watkins and Rupert Youngman share their plans for the growing business and how they are tackling coronavirus challenges.

Watch the on-demand recording on the digital event below, and read the key learnings from the webinar here.

This video was recorded on 26 May 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.

See the rest of the Drapers Connects schedule and other on-demand videos here. More digital events and live content will be annouced soon.

To contact us about partnering on future Drapers Connects content, click here for editorial, and here for commercial opportunities.

