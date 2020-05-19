Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Video: Watch Jane Shepherdson on Drapers Connects

19 May 2020 By

Talking rental with retail veteran and My Wardrobe HQ chair Jane Shepherdson

Once described as the most influential person on the British high street, retail veteran Jane Shepherdson shares her insights on the changing state of the fashion industry, gained from her 30 years of fashion experience.

Fresh from speaking at Drapers’ recent Sustainable Fashion conference, the former Topshop brand director and Whistles CEO, who is currently chair of My Wardrobe HQ, discusses how the new business is leading the way in the sustainable re-commerce market with its fashion rental model.

Watch the on-demand recording on the digital event below, and read Shepherdson’s post-Covid-19 outlook here.

This video was recorded on 21 May 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.

Drapers connect 600 pixel divider

Drapers connect 600 pixel divider

See the rest of the Drapers Connects schedule here. More digital events and live content will be annouced soon.

To contact us about partnering on future Drapers Connects content, click here for editorial, and here for commercial opportunities.

Tags

Comment

Related videos

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.