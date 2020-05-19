Video: Watch Jane Shepherdson on Drapers Connects

Once described as the most influential person on the British high street, retail veteran Jane Shepherdson shares her insights on the changing state of the fashion industry, gained from her 30 years of fashion experience.

Fresh from speaking at Drapers’ recent Sustainable Fashion conference, the former Topshop brand director and Whistles CEO, who is currently chair of My Wardrobe HQ, discusses how the new business is leading the way in the sustainable re-commerce market with its fashion rental model.

Watch the on-demand recording on the digital event below, and read Shepherdson’s post-Covid-19 outlook here.

This video was recorded on 21 May 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.

Drapers connect 600 pixel divider

See the rest of the Drapers Connects schedule here. More digital events and live content will be annouced soon.

To contact us about partnering on future Drapers Connects content, click here for editorial, and here for commercial opportunities.