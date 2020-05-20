Video: Watch Zalando’s UK boss on the future of online fashion

Watch our Drapers Connects video interview with Kenneth Melchior, director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe at Zalando.
With 31 million active customers across 17 markets, learn how coronavirus has affected Zalando, Europe’s largest online fashion retailer.
Watch Drapers interview Kenneth Melchior, the business’s director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe, as he reveals the challenges and opportunities facing this digital powerhouse during these unprecedented times, and beyond.
Watch the on-demand recording on the digital event below, and read the key learnings from the interview here.
This video was recorded on 19 May 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.
Drapers connect 600 pixel divider
See the rest of the Drapers Connects schedule here. More digital events and live content will be annouced soon.
To contact us about partnering on future Drapers Connects content, click here for editorial, and here for commercial opportunities.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.