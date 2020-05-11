WFH? Here’s how to boost your staff’s morale

Working from home is set to remain a feature of fashion retail business life for the foreseeable future. Drapers finds out how to do it optimally

Creaky wi-fi connections, makeshift workspaces and virtual meetings have become the new normal for those employees working from home under lockdown.

And, although prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday told people who could to start to return to work, the advice was sketchy and most employers are likely to want to avoid putting staff at risk of contracting Covid-19 on their commute or in the office.



More than 6 million people in the UK are on furlough under the government’s coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, many of them fashion retail workers. For those still working, the prospect of doing so remotely for weeks to come is another blow to morale.

Employers are therefore faced with the challenge of keeping staff engaged, without adding to the pressure of working amid a global pandemic.

For Asos, this has included communication from CEO Nick Beighton, who has been virtually attending various team meetings each week, to thank them for their hard work, and to “keep spirits up”. A video is also published each week with general business updates from Beighton for all staff.

Asos spring 20. Nick Beighton, the etailer’s CEO gives all staff a weekly business update via video

Jo Butler, chief people officer at Asos, told Drapers well-being is “deeply ingrained” in the company’s culture: “We dedicated April to a month-long well-being initiative, putting on a mixture of virtual masterclasses, webinars and focus groups with some fun sessions such as yoga, baking tutorials and DJ sets. Feedback has been very positive, and there have been high levels of engagement and participation across the organisation.”

Maternity and childrenswear retailer Jojo Maman Bébé has kept two-thirds of head office staff working remotely while the remainder are furloughed. The company used to have a yoga teacher teach classes three times a week in its London office, and this has continued online. Founder Laura Tenison says this has had its advantages: “Class size used to be limited – now we can teach 100 people.”

She adds that Jojo staff are using the company intranet, business-focused social network Yammer, and message boards to keep in touch, including through memes and videos, as well as “words of encouragement”.

Inclusivity is the key here – it’s important to take into account different work patterns and personal situations Lynda Petherick, head of retail, Accenture UKI

H&M has been finding creative ways to engage with its teams while they are working from home.

Miles Lucas, HR manager for the UK and Ireland, says: “Some of these activities include weekly virtual games, health and well-being check-ins and exercises, and sharing tips on effectively working from home to stay focused and connected.”

Indeed, virtual quizzes and games have become popular ways for social groups to interact during Covid-19, and this trend has been adopted by employers, too. The traditional after-work drinks that may once have taken place at the pub are now happening at home, via video-conferencing technology such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

However, Simon Moriarty, director of trends at consumer research group Mintel, advises that employees should not feel pressurised to take part, and employers should recognise people’s individual needs: “They will be going through different emotions – one week they might be upbeat, one week jaded, and more positive the next week.

“If a CEO says [social events] are mandatory, people will eventually drop out. It’s important to give them the opportunity to choose.”

Breaking boundaries

Despite the welcome focus on well-being, there is no escaping the reality that the boundaries of work and home have become more blurred, from where we work to when we log off. Practical advice includes communicating to employees that they should take regular breaks from their screens.

Mintel’s Moriarty says: “There’s less differentiation between going home and getting to work – it’s now moving from the kitchen table to the sofa. There’s always been a case for taking breaks from your desk and stretching your legs – for posture and eyesight, or just to refocus and come back refreshed. That’s even more important now.

“It’s also important to have reassurance from your organisation that switching off is OK to do. The advent of technology has meant that people are available for 24 hours. But switching off is more of a benefit in the long run, to stop the cycle of checking emails, even when you’re not working.”

Retail HR consultant Rebecca Day agrees: “Reassure people that it’s not about being present all the time and responding. Think about output rather than clock watching. Set up realistic parameters for what you’re expecting and give [employees] some slack, as some may be facing challenges such as home schooling.”

Your employees need to know that you sincerely care about them Steve Peralta, co-founder, Unmind

Some companies, such as Asos, are using a well-being platform called Unmind. Employees can use its advice anonymously, and all NHS staff of offered it free of charge.

Its co-founder, Steve Peralta, says the Covid-19 pandemic may be causing people to suffer from stress, anxiety and sleep deprivation: “Employers need to be aware of those things and take proactive steps to help. Your employees need to know that you sincerely care about them. Line managers should err on the side of being too human, and acknowledging any difficulties that people may be having.”

Unmind’s Steve Peralta advises against online meetings back to back, to avoid fatigue

Peralta recommends workers take a 10-minute break every 90 minutes, and do not conduct online meetings back to back, to avoid fatigue.

He adds: “I do feel like the strength of your [work] culture before Covid will determine how cohesive your team is now, to an extent. Companies should use this situation to recognise how important mental health and well-being are, and make them a priority.”



Flexibility is key, and the rigidity of the traditional working day may have to be adjusted, says Lynda Petherick, head of retail at consultancy firm Accenture UKI: “When setting a schedule, be proactive and ask people what their preferences are. Allow them to co-create a new workplace rhythm that fits this new world.

“Inclusivity is the essential here: it’s important to take into account different work patterns and personal situations.”

Human face

When communicating, it’s important to be approachable, continues Petherick: “Whenever virtual meetings do take place, make these as human as possible. Start the calls with a social moment and welcome the inevitable interruptions – if the dog barks or a baby is crying, that’s OK. Encourage people to turn on their cameras, if they feel comfortable in doing so, to nurture the human interaction even further.”



Petherick points out that working in the time of Covid-19 has been a learning curve for everyone in the industry: “Many retail activities are being virtualised that would have never previously been attempted in this sector, such as design or buying processes. It’s fine if these don’t run smoothly all the time. Acknowledge the technological challenges – we’re all doing our best.”

H&M Studio spring 20. The brand’s head office staff have been taking part in virtual games and health and well-being check-ins while working from home

She adds that keeping morale high often comes down to trust. Managers must trust employees to work from home, while staff need to have confidence that the leadership team is compassionate and has a clear plan for the company’s future.

“Leaders do not need to have all the answers, but there’s a vital need for transparency around the drivers of certain decisions, so employees don’t feel they’re being overlooked.”

Retail HR consultant Rebecca Day agrees that, alongside the upbeat, well-being-focused side of keeping in contact, employers must be transparent about the business decisions being taken in the background: “Don’t ignore the elephant in the room – redundancies, and doom and gloom are everywhere. Ignoring that is the biggest demotivator.”

She also advises one-on-one time with staff members, to “ask questions and dig deeper”: “Take the time as a leader and manager to touch in with every single person in your team to hear any hidden concerns that they have. If there are no redundancies, people will still be petrified about losing loved ones, health, worried about bills – there is no substitute for individual, meaningful conversations.”

After two months of working in isolation, many employees will be missing the social side of their jobs. Employers should suggest and engage in social activities, but on a voluntary basis to keep them fun.

Meanwhile, managers should reassure employees that working from home does not mean they are expected to make themselves available 24/7. Above all, transparency and a human approach will help staff have confidence in their employer, which is the biggest morale boost of all.