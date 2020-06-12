What is the future for fashion weeks?

Big brands are abandoning the traditional catwalk calendar and a new age of digital events is dawning. Drapers examines the future of fashion week.

Fashion weeks have never been a beacon of sustainability – either for their environment, or for the well-being of those in the industry who spend months jetting between catwalks in different countries. has put a stop to shows for the upcoming spring/summer 21 season, which has left many wondering if they will ever return in the same form.

London Fashion Week launches today and is going digital for the first time, combining men’s and women’s wear. The schedule consists of a combination of short films, webinars and presentations from 100 different brands and designers, and is fully accessible to the public on the Londonfashionweek.co.uk platform.

In a speech at its midday kick-off, Caroline Rush, the British Fashion Council CEO said fashion will “double its efforts” to fight racism in the industry, following the killing of African-American man George Floyd by Minneapolis police and subsequent protests.

Paris and Milan’s menswear shows will take place in digital format in July. Governing bodies of the four fashion capitals have yet to reveal their plans for September’s spring/summer 21 shows, but the the role of fashion weeks is likely to be re-imagined.

Reducing the reliance on globe-trotting twice a year to visit physical shows could improve buyers’ well-being and have environmental benefits, and creating fewer collections will reduce demand on designers. However, some question whether virtual collections can ever truly replace the sensation of visiting physical fashion shows.

“September’s New York Fashion Week will look different,” says Mark Beckham, vice-president of marketing and events at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). “Most American designers we spoke to are producing a SS21 collection, but they are considering creative, virtual alternatives to show these collections.

“There are still many unknowns beyond September. However, we believe that more designers will be utilising digital opportunities to enhance the fashion week experience in the future. Digital presentations, which don’t require attendees to travel, can be more sustainable, but the physical fashion show remains unique in the way it can powerfully demonstrate a designer’s creativity.”



High-end drop-outs

Designers are seizing the chance for change. Saint Laurent, Gucci, Georgio Armani and Dries Van Noten have announced that they will no longer show during traditional fashion weeks.

Saint Laurent said in April that it would not show at any of this year’s scheduled events, including September’s Paris Fashion Week, where it usually has top billing. The brand said that from now on, it will instead “lead its own rhythm … connecting with people globally by getting closer to them in their own space and lives.”



Kering stablemate Gucci followed suit in May, when creative director Alessandro Michele announced on Instagram that it will show twice a year, instead of five times. These shows were always high-budget, high-octane spectacles, and Michele said they took their toll on his output and “imposed deadlines that risk humiliating creativity”.

Chanel (autumn/winter 19) has said catwalk shows are important

Now, fashion is in the midst of a recalibration that will outlast the SS21 season, the first to fall in the aftermath of the pandemic. Belgian designer Dries Van Noten penned an open letter in May calling for the industry to “review and adapt fashion shows”. The BFC and CFDA responded the following week, encouraging designers to only show twice a year, during the traditional calendars of February and September, and only in the four main fashion capitals of London, New York, Paris and Milan.

It’s important for the industry’s mental well-being to minimise the constant travelling Stavros Karelis, Machine-A

One luxury label that is sticking to its guns however, is Chanel. It had to change tack from showing its cruise 2020/21 collection from the Italian island of Capri, to presenting it through a seven minute film and still photography created in a studio in Paris at the beginning of June.

Following the presentation, which was streamed on the brand’s YouTube channel, Bruno Pavlosky, the French label’s president of fashion activities said: “We feel it’s important to do these shows. We still need to have the creative freedom to express each moment.”

Sustainable potential

The BFC and CFDA argued that a reduction in travel would benefit both participants’ well-being and the industry’s sustainability: “We also recommend that brands attempt to show during the regular fashion calendar and in one of the global fashion capitals in order to avoid the strain on buyers and journalists traveling constantly. This, too, has placed tremendous stress on the industry and significantly increased each individual’s carbon footprint.”

“I think [showing twice a year] will definitely impact the buying cycle,” says Dean Cook, head of menswear buying at London luxury retailer Browns. “If we cannot make the change now, we will never make it. This would be a great opportunity to make a difference to the industry’s unrelenting cycle. If we all agree that this hasn’t been working for us – brands, stores and customers – then we need to make the change for the better together.”

Jalebi, Ahluwalia’s latest book and 3D virtual reality exhibition is part of London Fashion Week June 2020

Stavros Karelis, founder of London independent luxury store and website Machine-A, agrees that travelling between the different fashion weeks takes its toll on attendees: “I’m not saying that we don’t need physical shows. They’re beautiful and have an important part to play.

“But it’s also important for the industry’s mental well-being to minimise the constant travelling. I want to be in my shop myself, but, unfortunately, in the last few years, the time I spend there has minimised because we travel 10 or 12 times a year. The buying period is up to three months of travelling non-stop. It’s unsustainable from a business perspective and well-being perspective, and business-wise it doesn’t help.”

Tackling sustainability and our impact on climate change should be a big impetus for making change in the industry Dean Cook, Browns

Gucci’s Michele also hit out at the environmental impact of the fashion industry’s air miles, writing: “Our reckless actions have burned the house we live in. We usurped nature, we dominated and wounded it.”

Browns’ Cook says Gucci has taken the first steps towards what should be an industry-wide focus on sustainability, adding: “Tackling sustainability and our impact on climate change should be a big impetus for making change in the industry. We need all brands to get involved if we want to see real change through the fashion week schedule. Fashion week is important, so I want to see it remain in place, but it must change and evolve as our industry seeks to tackle the schedule’s impact on brands and the world around it.”

Release the pressure

Putting less pressure on designers to present collections via catwalk shows will be key to creating change, Karelis argues: “It’s very important that in future, if a designer doesn’t want to showcase for any reason, this isn’t immediately connected to a negative notion that they’re going out of business. This pressure has to be removed. The future has to allow different designers and brands to find their own formats.”

Lizzy Manton, head of catwalks at trend forecasting agency WGSN, believes that future fashion weeks may have a reducedr environmental impact: “The endless seasons have always posed increased challenges to the supply chain, with a profound effect on the environment. With fewer collections, fashion weeks will be truncated. Added to this, there will be less travel for buyers, photographers, stylists, which will assist in reducing some of the damaging carbon footprint and in turn, contribute to the battle to support sustainability.”

Nicholas Daley’s The Abstract Truth film premiere at London Fashion Week June 2020

Womenswear designer Holly Fulton agrees that fashion weeks will have a smaller-scale approach: “From a sustainability and financial point of view, more targeted and streamlined events make sense. There is still a euphoria and excitement about a catwalk show that I think will always remain, but maybe the time is right to have a break from that format and return to it afresh at a later stage. Intimacy, consistency and authenticity are what I think will work for brands right now.

Imperfect replacement

Eschewing the usual merry-go-round of catwalk shows has its advantages – digital events are more sustainable and have been the best solution during the pandemic. But in the long term, can they come close to replacing the buzz and anticipation of the real deal?

I think it’s important to see fabrications and details in the flesh to understand how a garment moves and wears Designer Holly Fulton

“Lately the [physical] shows have become a strong marketing tool that is more directed to the end consumer than press or buyers,” says Machine-A’s Karelis. “The digital format is necessary at the moment as there’s no other way around it. Of course, it has a lot of challenges because we all love to be part of a designer’s show.

“But this has put a question mark as to why [physical shows] are relevant. Who is the target audience: buyers, press or the end consumer? Is it a marketing event or is it a business for buyers? Of course, there is no clear answer – every designer or brand is different and prioritises business in different formats.”

Burberry London Fashion Week spring/summer 16

Fulton says that although the digital format is better for sustainability, the physical aspect of seeing clothing in real life is important: “I prefer an experiential event. Not a show per se, but I think it’s important to see fabrications and details in the flesh to understand how a garment moves and wears.

“It is fundamental to have an event that can draw people together and unite them collectively, but this should be able to happen digitally. I think there will be more of a calling for authenticity in the wake of this and hopefully buyer and consumer loyalty to brands.”



The pandemic will bring lasting change to the way fashion weeks are presented. Fashion houses may choose a combination of digital and physical presentations, and the catwalk show as we know it may no longer be as big a marketing tool or status symbol. Fashion has the chance to opt for a more sustainable approach that retains the industry’s famous creativity.