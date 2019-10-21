Hotter hires chief product officer

Pearl joins from Hobbs, where she was buying and merchandising director from May 2015. Before that, she held the same role at Phase Eight from 2011 to 2015, and The White Company from 2002 until 2011. In her new role she will take direct control of the brand’s range, structure and development cycle.

The appointment comes just a week after the Lancashire-based footwear firm named Adam Griggs as its new CFO. Griggs joined from the hospitality industry, and most recently held the same position at restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre from 2017 until August.

In March, the former chief executive of children’s shoe brand Start-Rite, Ian Watson, joined Hotter in the same role. He replaced Sara Prowse, who held the position for three years.

On Pearl’s appointment, Watson said: “Claire is a key appointment for Hotter and completes the restructuring of our leadership team. This is a new position, and Claire will be responsible for revitalising our collection, making it more relevant for our core demographic and transforming its commerciality for the emerging, and growing, markets we are targeting internationally.”