Jigsaw shutters Australian stores

Jigsaw has closed its stores and localised website in Australia, to allow it to focus on trading in the UK market.

Its three Australian stores in Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide permanently closed on 29 May.

It announced via its Instagram page: “After many wonderful years, Jigsaw London will be closing its doors [in Australia] on Friday 29 May.

“Due to exceptional circumstances the business has made the difficult decision to close its Australian division to simplify its business and focus on its home market in the UK.”

The brand also has concessions in Australian department store chain David Jones. It is understood these still remain open.

The move comes after six Jigsaw board members stepped down last month to “streamline” the business amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jigsaw said that the departures are part of its effort to “ensure the business is more agile and better placed to deal with the challenges posed by the current outbreak”.

Jigsaw has been contacted for comment.