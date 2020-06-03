John Smedley and the '10 Covid commandments'

Ian Maclean is under pressure. As managing director of John Smedley, it is his job to steer the 236-year-old family-owned heritage knitwear brand and manufacturer, which has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, through the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

“This amazing business has been handed down through eight generations of my family. I don’t want to be the last person to turn off the lights,” he confesses to Drapers.

“I lose sleep at night because I want to survive this as much as everybody does, and my worry is that the decisions I am taking in a vacuum of uncertainty may or may not be the right ones. But I’m doing my best.”

When Drapers speaks to Maclean on 6 May, he has been driving to John Smedley’s head office, warehouse and factory complex in Lea Mills in Matlock, Derbyshire, every day since the UK government imposed a nationwide lockdown on 23 March.

John Smedley spring/summer 20

The journey takes 45 minutes from his home in Nottingham, where he lives with his wife and two teenage daughters. He had been helping to ship product, after initially furloughing 320 of his 360 head office, warehouse, factory and retail staff under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Although manufacturers were allowed to stay open during the lockdown, demand dried up when non-essential stores were ordered to close. John Smedley halted production soon after, but continued to ship “classic” garments and spring/summer 20 stock that had already been manufactured via its own website, which remained operational throughout lockdown. A quarter of the autumn/winter 20 collection had also been produced before the factory closed.

“Our three stores [on London’s Jermyn Street, Brook Street and New Cavendish Street] closed on 23 March, when non-essential retail was forced to shut,” explains Maclean. “We stopped production on 27 March because, when you close down retail, there is no demand for products. Simultaneously, you have a growing problem of workers going off work to self-isolate, so your ability to produce becomes quite chaotic.

“Then we found some [yarn] suppliers were also having to close down because they had no materials or labour force. This all leads you to close down, even when the government says you can stay open if you want to.”

John Smedley’s men’s and women’s wear has more than 100 stockists in the UK and Ireland, including Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Mr Porter. The company was founded by the first John Smedley and Peter Nightingale (Florence Nightingale’s great great uncle) in 1784 on the site where it stands today. The large complex of historic buildings built up over decades is the world’s oldest factory still in operation, and all of its products – it specialises in Sea Island cotton, extra-fine merino wool, cashmere and silk, for men and women – are made there.

National effort

The factory reopened to go into production of medical-grade scrubs, of which 1,000 sets were donated and delivered to NHS providers and care homes in London and Derbyshire on 26 April.

Maclean’s biggest concern is about reopening the remaining business functions: “The shutdown process was rapid and not pleasant. But my hindsight is that it was relatively easy compared with what opening up is going to be like.” His detailed plan to ensure the safety of staff returning to work is based around 10 Covid-19 “commandments”, including a one-way system around the mill, shift working, staggering work breaks and marking out corridors with 2 metre spacing.

“I have to put in place practices that are safe for everybody across manufacturing, offices and stores. So, I came up with a ‘work safe’ project. We got everyone’s thinking caps on, we went and engaged with our health-and-safety consultant, we ploughed through any number of pages of advice from Public Health England and the government, and we summarised what was best for us. Winning the hearts and minds of employees is the most important thing.”

By 1 June, 250 staff were working, although most office staff were still working from home – and retail teams were preparing to reopen stores on 15 June.

Nevertheless, this all comes at a cost: “I also worry, ‘Does John Smedley have enough money to survive this crisis, and even fund the opening-up process?’ To open up again the company absorbs working capital, and as a privately owned independent business [majority owned by the Smedley family], I have only so much capital to get myself through this period, so I have to be safe and conservative with that.

John Smedley spring/summer 20

“Before the shutdown we had several investment projects planned. Machinery gets older and needs replacing, roofs start to leak, you need better plumbing … a lot of those investments, which were on the blocks ready to go, have now all been cancelled or postponed.

“My drain of cash on that side will go down, and all my efforts will go into the selling, marketing and production of garments that hopefully retailers will tell us they want quite quickly. So, what that will do is help preserve cash and keep losses as low as possible.”

Maclean’s two post-pandemic scenarios for John Smedley are an annual sales decline of 25%, or “worst case”, 55%.

In the year to 30 April 2020, total revenue hit £18m, which has “held steady” since 30 April 2018. The company declines to give further financial details.

“You need to model your cashflow and costs based on those two scenarios,” he explains. “That then drives you to think, ‘OK, I can survive’, or ‘I need to go to the banks and get funding from the government for extra capital to survive’.

“At the moment, all I will say is I don’t think we will need to go to the banks or the government to survive the next 12 months, or longer, in either of those two instances.”

A close-knit family

This is not the first time Maclean has had to turn the business around. Previously sales and marketing manager at countrywear brand Orvis, he joined the John Smedley board as a non-executive director in 2000, and became chairman in 2008. Following the family’s decision to take non-executive positions to look after the interests of shareholders, and hire professional managers for the day-to-day running of the business, in 2010, he took the reins as managing director in a bid to reverse its decline.

The John Smedley factory closed in March, but reopened in May to make PPE (personal protective equipment) and workers will return with safety precautions in place

“In 2010 we had a very bad financial year coming out of the 2008 recession and we lost quite a lot of money [more than £2m over two years], and I felt that a member of the family needed to go into the business to find out what was really going on and try and help turn it around.

“I agreed to become managing director full time [in 2010] and over three or four years we turned the business around.

“Initially it was a degree of cost-cutting and focusing on more profitable [wholesale] customers, rather than less profitable customers. The business became healthier and healthier right up until the present problem that we have encountered.”

Maclean warns, however, that the coronavirus cannot be likened to the last recession: “It is completely different. What you see in the recession is demand reduces by 10%-15% and then there is a very slow recovery that can take four to five years to get back up to where you were before.

“But in the normal recession, your ability to supply remains unaffected, so what you do is judge where the recessionary impact is going to be and cut your cloth accordingly. That is totally different to what is happening now.

“What’s happening now is that not only has supply in some channels of the business [retail and wholesale] gone to absolute zero, simultaneously your ability to supply has gone to zero because you’ve shut your factory and all the supply chains are shut, too. It leaves you very disorientated when you come to decision making because you don’t know when normality is going to resume.”



Buying British

Maclean, who has been a director of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT) since 2015, is calling for government support for UK manufacturers, which he says is needed now more than ever: “In the last 40 years we have survived the industrialisation of the wealthy high labour-cost countries such as the UK, [and the movement of textile manufacturing] to much lower labour-cost countries such as Bangladesh, India and China.

John Smedley’s store in Tokyo is one of seven in the country

“What’s terrible about that for a manufacturer like us is that the eco-system that surrounded us 30 or 40 years ago – which included, spinners, manufacturers, yarners, chemists, and engineers – all of those supporting industries have disappeared, which has left us quite isolated, and given us extra challenges in staying alive and thriving in the current retail environment.”

He adds that the government has failed to help when it comes to getting manufacturers to produce personal protective equipment (PPE): “If you go back to World War II, in the time of need, the British government turned to textile manufacturing industry to make everything necessary. They were here, we were here, we did it.

“Today, we’re in a totally different situation but there is a need for PPE. Not only is the government unprepared to engage, they just haven’t bothered. Instead, they tried to get it from China, but it’s been slow and badly organised. An informal network of designers, manufacturers and individual machinists [the Emergency Design Network] has been forced to take up the challenge themselves.”

John Smedley is one of the last of its kind to manufacture 100% of its products in the UK. Together with Scottish knitwear manufacturer Johnstons of Elgin, they represent a large chunk of manufacturing in the UK, says Maclean.

The UK is one of the most expensive places in the world to manufacturer textiles, he says: “Things are extremely tough for us because all of our fixed costs – like lighting, heating, business rates – are very high in the UK. Whereas, if you source from abroad, fixed costs will be a lot lower and you can dial down costs a lot lower than I can.”

John Smedley is one of the few remaining vertical manufacturers in the UK: it buys yarn and knits it into garments. It buys two yarns direct from source to ensure consistency of quality: fine merino wool from New Zealand, where it has worked with particular farms for more than 25 years, and Sea Island cotton (a cultivar with extra-long fibres) from a small number of international farms that is spun into yarn specifically for the brand.

“We have a very particular specialism: we have always aimed right at the top of the market, which means we need to get very specific fibres to create our yarns. Having control over that process is very important to produce the highest-quality garments.”

John Smedley received a royal warrant from the Queen in 2013

John Smedley phased out private label, which made up around 10% of sales, in 2014 focus on the own-brand label, and own retail and ecommerce. However, as a deliberate strategy to work with the “finest designers” and promote British manufacturing, it still offers two longstanding joint labels: Anglobal/Margaret Howell x John Smedley, which has been going for around 30 years, and includes men’s and women’s wear, and menswear line Lou Dalton x John Smedley which began in 2015. These are sold worldwide via the designers’ distribution, and occasionally via John Smedley’s retail and website channels.

Wholesale represents 50% of overall sales and is John Smedley’s most important channel. The other 50% of sales is divided 70:30 respectively between its three bricks-and-mortar stores and ecommerce. Prices start at £56 for wholesale and £80 retail for a silk scarf to £150 for wholesale and £350 retail for a heavy-knit jumper.

Globally 65% of sales are menswear, and the remainder womenswear. The bestselling menswear piece is the classic polo shirt, which is sold in three different styles and is priced at £56.20 wholesale. In womenswear, the bestseller is the Catkin – a fine-knit merino wool rollneck, worn by Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, which wholesales for £63.40.

Julian Blades, owner and founder of Newcastle-based independent Jules B, holds the brand, which he has stocked in his stores for 30 years, in high regard: “Of all the fine-gauge knitwear producers in the world, it is right up there. The quality is superb, and the design and fit second to none. I have tried many brands but find it always is my ‘go to’ choice when I open my wardrobe.”

The John Smedley factory has been on the same site for more than 200 years

David Morris, buying manager at Mr Porter, agrees: “John Smedley is one of our longest standing brands on Mr Porter and a key designer for our global customer base. Quality is paramount and the fact that John Smedley has remained the premier brand for knitwear and polos for the last 200 years speaks volumes about its renowned offering. Our customers are very loyal and rely on our John Smedley edit to make up the essentials in their wardrobe.”

Maclean hopes the current retail climate will encourage consumers to buy less, but better-made products: “It’s quite possible that consumers will think that something made in the UK is special after all of this – I hope they do.”



Adam Mansell, CEO of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), says: “John Smedley epitomises all that is great about a UK manufacturing brand. It is a company with an amazing heritage and has faced many different challenges yet keeps reinventing itself.”

A greener future

Before coronavirus hit, John Smedley had plans for international expansion. The brand has seven international stores, all of which are operated in Japan by its wholesale partner, Mitsui. International online wholesale accounts include Mr Porter, which has been stocked on the site since 2014.

John Smedley has three stores in London’s Mayfair, including this one on Jermyn Street

International sales make up 55% of the company’s revenues, while UK and Ireland totals 45%. Maclean says its longstanding history has helped gain its large customer following worldwide. Its biggest export markets are Japan, Italy, US, France, Germany and Scandinavia. It does not have localised websites in any markets, but sells in the local currency in several markets, including Europe and the US.

“Mitsui was in the process of getting ready to open two new John Smedley stores in Japan by the end of 2020. The openings have been pushed back slightly, but they are still planning to go ahead. We consider those stores as being a great addition to our brand in Japan, with the clout of bringing the business forward.”

He says further store openings in the UK are now unlikely for a very long time, if ever: “Within our own retail it will be a balance about what we can sustain. We’ll think very carefully about opening up new stores, because the fixed cost of opening up is really high. So, you have to really be confident when you do it.”

Green change

Sustainability will be a key focus for John Smedley over the next five years.

“This period raises a lot of questions about how people should and could work better in the future. Businesses are being forced to change the fundamentals of their business.”

John Smedley was granted a royal warrant in 2013 from the Queen.

“Being part of that very privileged group of companies in the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) has really opened up my eyes and changed my thinking quite a lot about sustainability. I don’t say that flippantly – once you’ve been granted a warrant, it gets renewed every few years and you have to go through a rigorous renewal process, and the influence of the RWHA has been increasingly upon companies showing they have a sustainability agenda. I want to be doing what we do well in a much more sustainable way tomorrow than we’re doing today.”

The business plans to focus on three main areas: energy use (moving from carbon to renewable energy sources); input into the energy processes such as packaging and other materials (going from single-use unsustainable materials to multi-use sustainable materials); and people (providing a better working environment overall).

“As a small business we have to focus on the things that we can actually do, but if we can achieve those goals that would be fantastic,” he says.

As with any UK manufacturer in the current climate, John Smedley’s immediate future looks turbulent. However, as Maclean reminds us, the business has survived multiple calamities in its 200-year-plus history, and it can survive another one.