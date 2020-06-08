Mulberry to axe 25% of workforce

British luxury brand Mulberry is to cut a quarter of its global workforce as the business faces continued uncertainty during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Mulberry has said it expects the recovery of sales over the medium term to be gradual as social distancing measures and reduced tourist and footfall levels are likely to impact revenue.

It has launched a consultation process on proposals to reduce employee numbers by approximately 25% across the business.

Mulberry currently employs 1400 people globally.

The brand has already reopened some store in China, South Korea, Europe and Canada. It will begin a phased re-opening of its UK stores from 15 June.

Chief executive Thierry Andretta said: ”We reacted swiftly to manage the impact of Covid-19 and continue to execute a well-developed plan to manage capital, reduce costs and maintain a robust liquidity position.

”In spite of the good performance of our sector leading digital and omni-channel platform, and our global network of digital concessions, the shutting of all our physical stores has had, and will continue to have, a marked effect on our business. Launching a consultation process has been an incredibly difficult decision for us to make but it is necessary for us to respond to these challenging market conditions, protect the maximum number of jobs possible and safeguard the future of the business. We remain confident in the strength of the Mulberry brand and our strategy over the long-term.”

The brand has confirmed it has net cash and its borrowing facilities remain undrawn.

Mulberry announced in March that it anticipates making a small loss in the second half of the year ending 28 March 2020.

Full-year results are expected to be announced in August.