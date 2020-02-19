New partnership sets Juicy Couture up for growth

Fashion brand Juicy Couture is expanding in the US and Canada, after its licensee Authentic Brands Group (ABG) signed a new partnership with NYC Alliance, a multi-platform clothing company.

NYC Alliance will design, produce and distribute Juicy branded women’s sportswear, including T-shirts, dresses, cardigans and its popular tracksuits.

“Refreshed” products will be distributed to department stores, specialty retailers and selected etailers across the US and Canada in time for Autumn 20.

It comes as ABG prepares to launch Juicy in China this spring, following the brand’s “explosive” international growth in 2019.

Jarrod Weber, ABG group president of lifestyle, commented: “Juicy Couture is one of the foundational brands at ABG… [The partnership] is only the beginning of a renewed emphasis around Juicy Couture, including a robust marketing strategy.”