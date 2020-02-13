Pantone’s pick of autumn 20’s fashion colour trends

Optimistic colours that instil confidence in consumers are set to dominate for autumn 20, the Pantone Color Institute has announced.

Pantone’s Color Trend Report, which has been released ahead of London Fashion Week, identifies the 10 key colour trends set to dominate for the upcoming autumn season.

Robust colours such as red will dominate the catwalks. There are two shades of red – Mandarin Red and the deeper Samba – in the top ten, as well as Exuberance, a fiery orange and Celery, a zingy yellow green. Other key colours include Strong Blue, Ultramarine Green, Military Olive, Burnt Henna and Tawny Birch.

“Red is very commercial – it is a colour group that just keeps growing and getting stronger,” Jane Boddy, creative director of Europe for the Pantone Color Institute, tells Drapers. “The blues in the top ten are interesting. I’ve been in the industry a long time and it used to be that blue was very classic – those nautical blues would always appear in the palette for menswear. Blue now is becoming very fashion-focused and we’ve already seen it pop up at New York Fashion Week. One of the wildest colours in the report is Celery. It is a very interesting colour – it can be used in a very pretty, very feminine way or you could that tone and put it in a sneaker and it becomes very futuristic.”

These are complimented by four seasonal neutrals: off-white Jet Stream, camel Sheepskin, navy Dress Blues and grey Sleet.

Key neutral shades for autumn 20

Uplifting colours that convey “an optimistic sense of fun and purpose and encourage creativity” will prevail, according to the report.

“One of the key things in the colours we’ve selected is that there aren’t any mega brights,” Boddy adds. “There are strong colours in there, but none of the hyper-brights we’ve seen in previous season. We’ve hit peak with fuchsia or bright yellow. These colours are a little bit more sophisticated, they are warmer and a little bit rustic.”