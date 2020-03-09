18,000 retail jobs lost in two months

Over 18,000 jobs have been lost and 1,211 stores closed in the retail sector during the first two months of 2020.

The figures, from the Centre for Retail Research, show a continuing high street battleground. Real estate advisor Altus group blamed the challenges on an “unfair” business rates review system.

Robert Hayton, head of UK business rates at Altus Group, explained: “The phasing in of large property tax rises is a good thing. It acts as an important shock absorber and allows businesses time to adjust to higher liabilities. Paying for that by denying the correct reduction on properties in areas where values are falling burdens those least able to afford to pay.”

“It is a simple mechanism for balancing the cost of the scheme, but it is also simply wrong and unfair. A small supplement on all bills would spread the burden equally. It would be an insurance premium against sudden liability increases.”