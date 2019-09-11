Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

2,870 shops shut in first half of 2019

11 September 2019By

Full screenClosing down Sales

A total of 2,870 UK stores closed in the six months to 30 June, new research has shown.

Around 16 shops closed every day, research by PwC and the Local Data Company shows, as retailers restructured their portfolios.

A total of 1,634 stores opened in the six months to the end of June, up 4% on the same period last year – resulting in a net closure of 1,234 stores on Britain’s top 500 high streets.

That is up from 1,123 in the same period in 2018 and the highest since the survey began in 2010.

Fashion retailers saw the biggest declines in the period, followed by restaurants, estate agents and pubs.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.