2,870 shops shut in first half of 2019

A total of 2,870 UK stores closed in the six months to 30 June, new research has shown.
Around 16 shops closed every day, research by PwC and the Local Data Company shows, as retailers restructured their portfolios.
A total of 1,634 stores opened in the six months to the end of June, up 4% on the same period last year – resulting in a net closure of 1,234 stores on Britain’s top 500 high streets.
That is up from 1,123 in the same period in 2018 and the highest since the survey began in 2010.
Fashion retailers saw the biggest declines in the period, followed by restaurants, estate agents and pubs.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.