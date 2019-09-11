2,870 shops shut in first half of 2019

A total of 2,870 UK stores closed in the six months to 30 June, new research has shown.

Around 16 shops closed every day, research by PwC and the Local Data Company shows, as retailers restructured their portfolios.

A total of 1,634 stores opened in the six months to the end of June, up 4% on the same period last year – resulting in a net closure of 1,234 stores on Britain’s top 500 high streets.

That is up from 1,123 in the same period in 2018 and the highest since the survey began in 2010.

Fashion retailers saw the biggest declines in the period, followed by restaurants, estate agents and pubs.