3,150 retail jobs to disappear in one week

8 January 2020By

Full screen3082353 shoppers

More than 3,150 retail jobs are set to vanish from the high street this week, driven by a wave of store closures.

Mothercare’s 79 UK stores will shut their doors for the last time this week, leading to 2,800 job losses. Jewellery brand Links of London is also shutting stores, and 350 jobs will be lost as a result, The Guardian reports.

Other retailers closing stores include Bonmarché and Debenhams – with the first six of the department store’s recently announced 19 closures set to take place this weekend.

