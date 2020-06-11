Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

£400m 'town centre' scheme to replace Maidenhead mall

11 June 2020By

Full screenNicholson quarter

Property developer Areli Real Estate has revealed plans to create “Maidenhead’s new heart” in place of the Nicholsons Shopping Centre. 

It has submitted a planning application for a £400m scheme to demolish and rebuild the existing 1970s Berkshire shopping centre.

Areli’s Nicholson Quarter development comprises more than 60 shops and restaurants, and workspace for 2,000 people. It is designed around a range of open streets and spaces that will connect and “knit into the town”.

The developer described the plan as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to revamp the area and the first “shopping centre to town centre” regeneration in the country. 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.