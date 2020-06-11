£400m 'town centre' scheme to replace Maidenhead mall

Property developer Areli Real Estate has revealed plans to create “Maidenhead’s new heart” in place of the Nicholsons Shopping Centre.

It has submitted a planning application for a £400m scheme to demolish and rebuild the existing 1970s Berkshire shopping centre.

Areli’s Nicholson Quarter development comprises more than 60 shops and restaurants, and workspace for 2,000 people. It is designed around a range of open streets and spaces that will connect and “knit into the town”.

The developer described the plan as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to revamp the area and the first “shopping centre to town centre” regeneration in the country.